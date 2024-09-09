 Lindsay Lohan's rare public sighting with husband Bader Shammas steals the show at the US Open | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Lindsay Lohan's rare public sighting with husband Bader Shammas steals the show at the US Open

ByVani Mahajan
Sep 09, 2024 11:14 PM IST

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan made a rare appearance at the US Open with her millionaire husband, Bader Shammas.

The US Open hosted the men's championship this weekend and saw many celebrity appearances, but Lindsay Lohan's public appearance has caught the spotlight. Known for her low-key personality, Lindsay is rarely seen in the crowds, so fans were excited to see their favourite star off-screen.

Lindsay Lohan spotted at the US Open,(Instagram)
Lindsay Lohan spotted at the US Open,(Instagram)

All about Lindsay Lohan's unforgettable look at the US Open

Lindsay entered the stadium in Flushing Meadows to watch the tennis tournament between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner. She was seated next to her husband, Bader Shammas, and fans could not stop looking at the gorgeous couple.

Lohan walked in wearing a cream-coloured outfit paired with a silver belt. To complement the look, she wore golden hoops paired with golden bracelets and aviator glasses, but her beautiful red hair completely stole the show.

Meanwhile, her husband wore a navy blue blazer and white T-shirt and accessorised his look with black sunglasses. His dark, charismatic look perfectly balanced out Lindsay's cool, minimal outfit.

The couple received the most outstanding ovation from the crowd at the US Open, all while in the presence of other celebrity couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kendall Jenner and Matthew McConaughey.

How fans reactions to Lindsay Lohan's appearance at the US Open?

Fans in support of Lohan posted many comments on Twitter/X. A user wrote, “I can't believe she got the loudest ovation, and she totally deserved it! Lindsay still got her star power. And she looked amazing.” Another fan commented, “Omg her strawberry blonde hair is so pretty.” Meanwhile, a user star-stuck by her beauty wrote, “She looks so good.”

Someone complimented her glamorous comeback and mentioned, “She literally got the loudest ovation out of them. Her comeback is legendary.” A user also compared her to Bon Jovi and expressed, “Wow… Lindsay got a bigger pop than Bon Jovi."

Lohan's journey was loved by all her fans, and it seems the ovation paid due respect to her work. Another fan left a sweet note on Twitter/X stating, “She deserves all the love and more.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
