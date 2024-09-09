DYK: Its been 22 years since Taylor Swift attended the US Open! We have Travis Kelce to thank

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce never shy away from showing up, either for or with one another. Not long after Taylor served fashion goals with her denim-on-denim Southern ensemble for her boyfriend's Missouri game, the duo planned out quite a packed weekend in the city that never sleeps. Taylor and Travis kickstarted their little 3-day trip with a pizza date in Brooklyn. Taylor and Travis also turned wedding guests the very next day for model and singer Karen Elson's Manhattan wedding. The high point of the weekend however, was Taylor making it back to the US Open — after 22 years! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open final on Sunday, September 8

Its been a long time coming

Taylor marking her presence at the US Open finals felt like a homecoming of sorts, and not without reason. The last (known) time Taylor was at the US open was back in 2002 when she was all of 12 years old, going on 13. An aspiring singer at the time, she had gotten the chance to sing America the Beautiful at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which is where the US Open is held.

22 years later, the now-globally renowned pop icon made her way to a suite box, hand-in-hand with beau Travis, to experience the final. Dressed in a plaid skater dress, Taylor looked like she was chasing the last of the Summer highs before welcoming Fall. The courtside afternoon was quite a fun affair for Taylor and Travis who were seen singing their hearts out to I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness playing over the stadium’s speakers.

A packed NYC weekend

Prior to the big US Open final, Taylor and Travis made sure they made the most of their little weekend trip. Their downtime together began with a pizza date at Brooklyn's Lucali Pizza on Henry Street. The duo were greeted by a sea of people out front, waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the it-couple. While Travis maintained a chill vibe in his sweats, Taylor was most surely date ready, in her sheer black top and matching mini skirt, blazer and boots.

The next day the duo made their way to Manhattan to attend model and singer Karen Elson's wedding to producer Lee Foster at Electric Lady Studios. Taylor turned heads, opting to wear a white (well, cream to be fair) Zimmermann cutout midi, dotted with a scalloped neckline and subtle floral embroidery. Travis on the other hand off-set the white in his black-on-black look.

Taylor's look for one, reignited the controversial debate surrounding wearing white to a wedding — sartorially speaking, is a paradigm shift on the horizon?