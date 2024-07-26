Stung by a bee like actor Matthew McConaughey? Doctors share tips on how to treat bee stings

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey recently shared a close-up photo of himself with a right eye that was swollen shut and a smile that reached ear to ear. Stung by a bee, the 54-year-old captioned his photo: "bee swell". Insect bites, especially bee or wasp stings may be more common around agricultural areas, but can also happen in residential settings, parks and gardens, and open areas. They can get quite painful but get better in a few days. Bees only sting when they are provoked(unsplash)

Matthew McConaughey (instagram)

Dr Digvijay Dhananjay Adake, consultant and in charge of Emergency Medicine, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pune, says, “Commonly the bite will cause a local reaction with inflammation and tenderness around the bite site. This can last for several days. The bite area does tend to pain and an itchy sensation is common.”

Treatment

To treat stings, Dr Adake says, “If the bee stinger is present in the wound, remove it immediately. Try to scrape the stinger to avoid squeezing out any of the remaining venom from the bee.” Wash the area with soap and water, or a disinfectant to minimise the chance of infection. Apply a cold compress to deal with the pain and reduce any swelling.

A bee sting usually resolves within two to three days with appropriate treatment and without any long-lasting consequences. “You can take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and anti-allergic medication for the sting. Antihistamines may limit the discomfort and if the swelling on the limbs is significant, elevate it,” explains Dr Vanuli Bajpai, consultant - Ophthalmology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, Delhi.

Take extra care

If you get stung in or around your eyes by any of the members of the Hymenoptera species, the important thing is to not panic and rub your eye. This can lead to more damage than the sting itself, leading to either swelling or scratches on the cornea. Dr Bajpai says, “Bites and stings on the face can be concerning. Although eyes are protected from external injuries with the reflex action of blinking, sometimes they may get affected.”

Sometimes, the tiny hair from the insect can get stuck in the eye, especially under the upper lid. This may cause eye pain, a feeling of a foreign body in the eye and sensitivity to light. If it rubs against the sensitive cornea, it can damage it; in some severe cases, it can cause an infection as well.