Jannik Sinner sends heartwarming message to 'New York' fans after US Open title win: 'Special to win my second Slam'

Jannik Sinner was in sizzling form as he became the first Italian man to win the US Open, sealing a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win against American Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final on Sunday. It was also a moment of redemption for Sinner, as he was dealing with a doping controversy at the start of the tournament after it was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March but avoided a ban. An independent tribunal accepted his defence that the test results were affected by unintentional contamination. Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the championship trophy as Taylor Fritz, of the United States, looks on.(AP)

It also turned out to be Sinner's second Grand Slam title, and he thanked the New York fans for their support. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you New York!!"

"Incredibly special to win my second slam title here after a great two weeks. Thank you for all the support, it means so much. I love this sport and it means everything to me, time to enjoy this moment with my team and my family before we get back to work for the end of the year. The work never stops, we keep pushing", he added.

The win saw Sinner leave New York with a 55-5 win-loss record for the year. It was also Fritz' first Grand Slam final. He got broken in the very first game, missed a smash set up by a short return from Sinner off a 127 mph serve. He did fight back and then took a 3-2 lead in the set, before Sinner wrapped up its last four games. In the third set after breaking for a 4-3 lead, then holding for 5-3, Fritz fell in the match's last four games.

Sinner clinched the Australian Open title earlier this year. Meanwhile, the farthest he has reached the French Open is the semi-final this year. At Wimbledon too, the farthest he has reached is the semi-finals in 2023.