Aryna Sabalenka's forehand speed at US Open faster than Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner: 'Little uncomfortable being on top'

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her third Grand Slam title on Sunday, defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 7-5 7-5. It was a moment of redemption for the current world no. 2. Having retained her title at the Australian Open, she sustained a back injury in Rome and also exited in the Roland Garros quarter-final due to illness. Meanwhile, she also missed Wimbledon due to her injury. Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the US open trophy.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Having dropped only one set at the ongoing US Open, Sabalenka was in hot form against Pegula. Such has been her impact this year at the US Open that she also has the average topspin forehand speed at the Grand Slam event, clocking at 129 km/h. It is more than Carlos Alcaraz (127 km/h) Jannik Sinner (126 km/h) and Novak Djokovic (122 km/h).

Reacting to it, she said, "I saw my stats on my forehand and I actually can't believe it that it's that fast. I am kind of like go for the ball, little uncomfortable to be on the top, and even hit it harder than guys. That is a really interesting stat."

Despite facing crowd favourite American Pegula, Sabalenka shut out the crowd noise at a closed roof Arthur Ashe Stadium. The roof was closed due to heavy rain and the players also traded breaks twice as they got going in their final encounter.

Sabalenka held her serve through a four-deuce 11th game. She also had to battle hard through the 12th, using her baseline skills to break her opponent on the fifth set point.

Pegula struggled throughout the match, and only put up a fight when Sabalenka went 3-0 up in the second set.

Reacting to her win, Sabalenka said, "so many times I thought I was so close to get U.S. Open title. Finally, I get this beautiful trophy."

Meanwhile, Pegula stated, "To be standing here in my first Grand Slam final and then coming off such a hot summer, I mean I didn't expect it so I'm just really grateful for the last few weeks of tennis."