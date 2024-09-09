Why Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes didn't sit together at Chiefs' season-opening game

Amidst the distance between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes during the Chiefs season opener, rumours indicated a potential drift between the two friends. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife became excellent friends with Swift after the pop star started dating her husband's teammate and best friend, Travis Kelce. Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Singer Taylor Swift embraces Brittany Mahomes, next to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

What were the rumours about the feud between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes?

As the New York Post reported, Taylor and Brittany were seated separately during the Kansas City Chiefs season-opener at the Arrowhead Stadium.

On Thursday, Taylor watched the Chiefs win against the Ravens 27-20 in a suite. She was accompanied by her boyfriend's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. Meanwhile, Brittany was seen with her 3-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, on the sidelines before the kickoff.

The two women had previously been seen forming a close relationship during the 2023 season while cheering for their partners. They sat together on multiple occasions during that season and were even spotted wearing matching jackets in support of the two Chiefs players.

However, the Chiefs' season-opener caught everyone's eye, and many speculated that there was a feud between them. It was speculated that this was the result of Brittany Mahomes liking a recent social media post by Donald Trump regarding his 2024 campaign. She even slammed her haters and said, “I mean seriously, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refused to heal from childhood.”

Taylor, who is known to be a Biden supporter, was anticipated to disagree with Brittany's ideas, distancing herself during the opening.

Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes on good terms?

Both Mahomes and Swift supported Biden in 2020 and they reportedly shared a really good bond. A source informed The Sun, “There are absolutely zero tensions between them, they love and respect each other a lot, they were just wanting a different kind of vibe for the first game of the season at home.”

The insider also mentioned, “They are very good friends, and they were so excited to go to the game, but they had different plans as it happens sometimes.” It was also noted, “Brittany is a family woman, and Taylor likes to enjoy the game sometimes like it's a party.”

“They did hang out for a little bit before and after the game while waiting for Patrick and Travis," the source added.

In fact, Taylor and Brittany shot down all rumours about the speculated feud. On Sunday, they were seen together with their partners at the US Open men's singles at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The two also shared a warm hug during the game.

As reported by The NY Post, the two couples were later seen on a double date at a restaurant in Manhattan a few hours after the US Open.