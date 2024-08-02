Manhattan: 2 NYPD officers shot, 1 suspect taken into custody

The Lower East Side in Manhattan became the sight of a harrowing scene on Thursday afternoon as two police officers were shot, according to police sources. Two NYPD officers were shot during a foot chase in Lower East Side, Manhattan, on Thursday afternoon. One suspect taken into custody.(X / Steven Bognar)

The mishap unfolded at Delancey Street and Eldridge Street as an armed robbery broke out at a store on Canal Street. The two officers got injured while while responding to the gunpoint robbery, which soon led to a foot pursuit. According to Steven Bognar of NBC New York, one officer was hit in the leg while the other was shot in the groin.

They reportedly did not respond with fire during the street action after the perp shot at them during their chase towards Delancey Street. NYPD confirmed the officers responded to a 911 call for robbery at about 4:15 pm local time. No further details were released at the time.

Per the New York Post's report, sources revealed they were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Although their conditions were not immediately clear, neither injury was reported to be fatal and the officers are expected to survive.

Also read | Obama lauds Biden for US-Russia prisoner swap that secured freedom for 3 American citizens

As police investigation proceeds, Canal Street between Chrystie Street and Allen Street has been closed off. NYPD urged citizens to avoid the area in a social media alert.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the police also recovered the gun used. According to CBS News, the suspect also suffered an unknown injury, for which treatment was offered.

Check out the site of the active investigation in Manhattan:

This is a developing story.