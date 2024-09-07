Taylor Swift ‘spent time’ with Brittany Mahomes after game despite not sitting with her: ‘No bad blood'

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reportedly “hung out” after the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game, despite not sitting together during the match. Rumours of a rift between the two NFL WAGs had been swirling, especially after Mahomes' public support for Donald Trump. But insiders say there's no bad blood between them. In fact, Swift's decision to sit with Travis Kelce's mom was just a friendly gesture and had nothing to do with Mahomes. Taylor Swift showed love to Brittany Mahomes during their double date night with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes(Instagram/ Brittany Mahomes)

‘No bad blood’ between Taylor and Britanny

“Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hung out together after the game and are still friends,” a source told the Daily Mail, quelling rumours of a rift between the two women. “Taylor sat with Travis's mom simply because she wanted to spend time with her,” they continued, adding that the separate suites had nothing to do with Mahomes or any potential controversy.

Last month, Brittany Mahomes faced backlash for her political stance after she liked and commented on an Instagram post praising former President Donald Trump and his ideologies. Later, taking to his Truth Social the Republican candidate thanked Mahomes for her support. Meanwhile, as America awaits Taylor Swift's endorsement, Swifties grew concerned that Mahomes' actions might create the impression that Swift is indirectly endorsing Trump, potentially swaying the elections.

Swift and Mahomes have formed a close bond ever since the Cruel Summer singer began attending NFL matches. Consequently, many fans urged Swift to distance herself from Mahomes at the game to avoid any perceived political alignment.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce enjoys after-party with Mahomes

Following the Chiefs' season-opening victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Travis Kelce reportedly hosted an intimate party at one of his favourite Kansas City restaurants with Taylor Swift in attendance. According to Page Six, the celebration was low-key, with little to no social media presence.

Besides Kelce, the party was attended by his close friend, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While it’s unclear if Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was present, wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. was also seen at the gathering. It was also reported, that Chariah Gordon the fiancee of Mecole Hardman who was spotted with Swift in the suites was also present at the event.

Regarding Brittany’s relationships with others on the team, the insider noted, “Brittany remains in good standing with Patrick, her friends, and the other players.” They emphasised that Patrick is still a beloved figure in the NFL, and as long as he continues to win, he’ll be fine regardless of his “family’s actions—whether it's Brittany, his brother, or his dad.”

“Nobody is going to cross Brittany as she provides so much access and nobody wants to ruffle any feathers with Patrick,” the source added in their statement to the Mail.