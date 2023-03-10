New York Jets score Chuck Clark in a win-win trade with Baltimore Ravens

The New York Jets have made a splash in the NFL offseason by acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens. The trade involves New York sending a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore, with the deal expected to be finalized when the new NFL year begins next Wednesday.

The news was first reported by NFL Network, and a person with knowledge of the trade confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

With Lamarcus Joyner set to become a free agent after starting 14 games last season, the addition of Clark will provide the Jets with a reliable replacement opposite Jordan Whitehead at safety. While Whitehead's spot on the roster appears to be in question due to his $10.2 million salary cap hit next season, the Jets seem confident in their ability to clear cap space after releasing wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios on Thursday.

The move to acquire Clark comes as the Jets await word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on whether he wants to join the team in a trade. While the Jets have yet to receive a definitive answer from Rodgers, they appear to be making moves to strengthen their roster in the meantime.

Clark, who has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens, has been a starter for most of the past four seasons. He has recorded five interceptions, 3 1/2 sacks, and five forced fumbles in his career. The trade will also provide Baltimore with about $4 million in salary cap space, which will be useful as they navigate the offseason after putting the nonexclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson earlier this week.

New York already boasts a strong cornerback duo in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner and veteran D.J. Reed, and the addition of Clark should provide a boost to their secondary. With the NFL offseason in full swing, it remains to be seen what other moves the Jets will make as they look to build a competitive team for the 2023 season.