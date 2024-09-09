Jennifer Lopez holds hands with Matt Damon during intimate chat; fans notice Ben Affleck’s tattoo is gone

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon were spotted sharing a heartwarming moment at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The pair, promoting their film ‘Unstoppable’ were seen holding hands during an emotional yet intimate conversation at an afterparty. Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but notice that Jennifer Lopez’s tattoo of her soon to be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, appeared to be missing after she graced the red carpet in her ‘ultimate skin-baring revenge dress.’ The photo combines an image of Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon interacting at TIFF with a previous photo of Jennifer Lopez’s tattoo, which she shared on her Instagram a year ago.

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon hold hands at TIFF

Jennifer Lopez stars in the new sports biopic Unstoppable, produced by childhood friends turned business partners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity. While Affleck skipped the premiere and red carpet, likely to avoid any uncomfortable encounters with Lopez amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Damon attended the event and even posed alongside her. An eyewitness informed People that the popstar and Damon, 53, had an in-depth and long conversation lasting more than 20 minutes during the event at The Ritz-Carlton’s EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace.

After posing for some group photos and interacting with co-stars, JLo was spotted settling down at the same table where Damon and his wife Luciana Damon were sitting. Lopez was the talk of the night as she dazzled the red carpet in a metallic Tamara Ralph gown. The appearance also marks her first red carpet after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Did Jennifer Lopez remove Ben Affleck’s tattoo?

As the Jenny from the Block singer arrived in a custom outfit with open sides tied together with black velvet bows, fans quickly noticed something major missing. It was observed that Jennifer’s tattoo one she got inked on her rib had been covered up. Last year on Valentine’s Day, the Gigli co-stars celebrating their rekindled romance and upcoming first wedding anniversary, had gotten matching infinity sign tattoos with their names intertwined. "Commitment. Happy Valentine's Day my love,” she captioned the photo at the time.

Jennifer Lopez erased the tattoo she had for Ben Affleck,” a person posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a snap that combined a recent TIFF photo of Lopez without the tattoo and an older mirror selfie where she revealed the tattoo to fans. “Yes, it is gone or maybe she covered it; they are divorcing,” wrote another user, adding a sad emoji.

JLo has reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary. The couple had been living separately for a while, with Affleck moving to a Brentwood neighbourhood close to his children and ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Multiple sources have mentioned that the singer tried her best to save the marriage, but Affleck was the first to give up.