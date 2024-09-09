Jennifer Lopez wears Sabyasachi jewels, nude dress to Golden Globes party at TIFF, internet calls it bland. Pics

After setting the internet ablaze with her racy, skin-baring Revenge Dress at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, Jennifer Lopez returned to the red carpet for another event. She wore jewels by Sabyasachi and styled it with a nude dress. However, this time, her look failed to impress fans. Jennifer Lopez attends the Golden Globes party at TIFF 2024. (Instagram)

JLo attends the Golden Globes party at TIFF 2024

Jennifer Lopez was among the many celebrities who attended the Golden Globes party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The singer was there for her upcoming film, Unstoppable. She wore a sheer nude midi dress for the occasion and styled it with boots and jewellery by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label.

Internet criticises JLo's red carpet look

This time around, Jennifer failed to impress netizens with her red carpet look. One user commented, “Why is this so bland.” Another wrote, “Y’all can do better than this.” A fan remarked, “What's happening with that dress?” A user wrote, “She could do better.”

However, some fans liked what the singer wore and dropped compliments in the comments. A fan commented, “Jenny from the block is back.” Another wrote, “Our Queen is glowing.”

Decoding Jennifer Lopez's ensemble

JLo's nude dress is from Chloe. It features full-length draped sleeves, a see-through design on the bust, a round neckline, ruffled details on the skirt, an asymmetric hem, a relaxed silhouette, and a midi length. She wore the ensemble with matching nude-coloured heeled boots and a mini white clutch.

Meanwhile, for the jewellery, she chose exquisite jewels by Sabyasachi, including earrings, a cuff, and a ring. As for the glam, JLo opted for feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lips, light contouring, and beaming highlighter. For the finishing touch, she left her hair loose in a centre parting.