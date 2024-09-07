Jennifer Lopez's Revenge Dresses after split with Ben Affleck: Nearly-naked gown to the tamer Michael Kors dress. Pics
Jennifer Lopez's Revenge Dress after divorce from Ben Affleck has gone viral. JLo wore another ‘revenge’ outfit back in 2004 when they split for the first time.
Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of Unstoppable during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). For her first appearance on the red carpet sans Ben Affleck post their split, JLo chose the ultimate Revenge Dress - a skin-baring gown. But this is not the first time she has donned the Revenge Dress. In 2004, when she first split from Ben, the pop star walked another red carpet, but in a much tamer Michael Kors gown. Read on to know all the details.
Jennifer Lopez gives Revenge Dress a risque spin for TIFF red carpet
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario, to attend the 2024 TIFF. The 55-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming sports biopic, Unstoppable, produced by Ben Affleck alongside Matt Damon. She stole the show in a racy, skin-baring gown that ticked all boxes for the revered 'revenge dress' aesthetic, made popular by Princess Diana in 1994.
JLo's metallic ensemble is by Tamara Ralph and features disco-inspired sequin embellishments, black velvet bows on the side to tie the dress together, and full-body slits on the side. The boat neckline, floor-length hem, and figure-hugging silhouette complete the look.
JLo chose diamond earrings and rings by Hassanzadeh jewellery, and metal-embellished platform heels for accessories. Meanwhile, silver eyeshadow, feathered brows, caramel-nude lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam. She left her long cascading locks loose and styled them in a centre parting.
Then and Now: Jennifer Lopez's first Revenge Dress
For her first red carpet following the news of her divorce from her husband of (almost) 2 years, Ben Affleck, JLo chose the risque gown for her ‘Revenge Dress’ - a bold fashion move considering the nearly-naked gown. However, this isn't the first time she has donned the Revenge Look after her split from Ben.
In 2004, after her engagement to Ben Affleck came to an end, Jennifer Lopez arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet wearing an orange plunge dress by Michael Kor - a quite tame choice compared to her 2024 update. The flowy gown featured silver leather halter-neck straps, a matching belt under the bust, a deep V neckline, and a flowy pleated chiffon skirt. She styled the ensemble with gold earrings, rings, a bracelet, a mini clutch, and hair tied in a messy ponytail.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a whirlwind romance. The couple met in early 2002 and then got engaged in November of the same year. Their wedding was set to occur on September 13, 2003. However, it was postponed and then, in 2004, they announced the split. They reconnected in 2021, and in 2022, they got married. However, after two years, JLo filed for divorce.
