Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game in denim corset and shorts; her red boots steal the show. Pics

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Travis and the rest of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs opened the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Her outfit set the internet ablaze. Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs match.

Taylor Swift goes for denim glam to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who is currently on a break from her globe-trotting Eras Tour, was photographed arriving at the game nearly an hour early in a denim-on-denim look. The Lover singer put the bomb in bombshell with her stylish corset top and short shorts look. She joined thousands of fans to cheer for the Chiefs and her boyfriend.

Decoding Taylor Swift's denim look

Taylor's denim corset blouse features denim shoulder straps embellished with gold buckles, a scoop neckline, structured boning to sculpt her enviable frame and an asymmetric cropped hem. Meanwhile, the Fortnight singer's denim teeny-tiny shorts feature a high-rise waist and a snug fit.

Taylor Swift cheers next to George Kelce during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The real star of the show, however, were patent leather thigh-high boots in blood red. The singer kept her accessories simple, opting for dainty bracelets, gold rings, a green pendant necklace, and stacked earrings. Lastly, a black box bag with gold accents rounded off the accessories.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Taylor styled her uber-chic denim attire with a bouncy, side-parted blowout and her signature makeup look, including red lips, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rose pink-tinted cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Taylor began her high-profile romance with Kelce last year, after which she started attending the Chiefs' games. The American footballer had failed to give her a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts, so he took to social media to invite Swift to a game, and the Anti-Hero singer took him up on the offer for a September matchup with the Bears.