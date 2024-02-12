Taylor Swift supports Chief's Travis Kelce at Super Bowl by wearing his 87 jersey number on her neck with all-black fit

Taylor Swift, alongside Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone, arrived at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, to watch her beau Travis Kelce kit out for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl 2024. Kansas City Chiefs won the match. Soon, pictures and videos of Taylor and her gang hanging out in the stands while cheering for Kelce and having a gala time made it to social media. Fans even loved Taylor's all-black outfit featuring Travis Kelce-inspired elements. Know more details inside. Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl 2024 to watch her beau Travis Kelce kit out for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce at Super Bowl in an outfit inspired by him

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrived at the Super Bowl with her friends. The global pop sensation slipped into an all-black ensemble for the occasion. She wore a black corset blouse and matching denim pants. While the sleeveless top features broad shoulder straps, a plunging square neckline, structured boning on the torso, a see-through mesh panel on the front, an asymmetric hem, and a bodycon silhouette, the denim pants have a high-rise waist, a flared straight-leg design, and slits on the thighs. Rhinestone embellishments on the jeans slits added a dose of shimmer to the look.

Taylor accessorised the ensemble with jewellery that held meaning. She wore a dainty gold chain with an embellished 87 pendant, which also happens to be Travis Kelce's jersey number. She also wore boots, stacked gold rings, layered choker chains, dainty earrings, ear cuffs, and stacked gold bracelets for the occasion. Lastly, a red jacket embroidered with 60 on the back, a messy ponytail with straightened bangs, her signature deep red lips, winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes completed the glam picks.

Apart from the jersey and the 87 necklace, Taylor added a touch of her lucky number to the occasion. This is the 13th time she will be cheering her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs. This also happens to be her ‘Lucky’ number.