Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey reunite in surprise outing as Harry’s Spare gets ‘Hometown Heroes’ display

Meghan Markle made a surprising public appearance at her friend Oprah Winfrey’s book club, a rare outing amid recent reports of challenges in her Hollywood relationships. The Duchess of Sussex attended a book event at the newly opened Goodmothers bookstore in California, where her husband Prince Harry's memoir was on display. Oprah Winfrey , Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(Instagram)

Harry reportedly didn't attend the literary conversation. Meghan joined a group of speakers at the event, which was held near her Montecito home.

Meghan Markle reunites with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan and Harry’s explosive 2021 interview with Oprah, which was seen as a major blow to the Royal Family, continues to resonate with royal watchers. Goodmothers, a new bookstore co-owned by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, recently opened with a series of events featuring famous authors and celebrities. Meghan attended the opening, dressed in a stylish business outfit.

Meghan Markle looked elegant in a sleeveless navy blue tuxedo jumpsuit from Club Monaco, pairing the look with a sleek ponytail and simple diamond studs. While the details of her speech at the bookstore remain private, attendees shared photos and stories from the event, which featured Meghan onstage speaking into a microphone alongside other notable figures like Oprah Winfrey, author Shaka Senghor, astrologer Jennifer Freed, and more.

Harry’s Spare displayed on ‘hometown heroes’ shelf

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, which was seen as another huge blow to the Royal Family, proudly made it to the ‘Hometown Heroes’ shelf at the new bookstore. The display also included titles by other famous authors, including Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy, as well as Meghan's children's book The Bench, according to The Mirror. More videos reveal Walsh talking about the key placement of Harry's autobiography.

In the promotional video, Walsh can be heard saying, “This is our local author's shelf when you first walk in. I want it to be when you first walk in so that authors who are local to the area know that this is their hometown bookstore. And we celebrate our hometown authors as if they were our hometown heroes because to us they are.”

Meghan Markle prepares to launch lifestyle brand

As Meghan and Harry’s Netflix contract nears its end and their Spotify deal faces uncertainty, Meghan has encountered a setback for her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. She plans to launch the brand early next year but has faced a hurdle as the US Patent and Trademark Office has rejected her latest application. The decision appears to be related to the company’s logo.