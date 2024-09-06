Prince William's pals made it clear that Prince Harry is ‘not wanted’ in Royal Family

Earlier, it was reported that “difficult” Prince William wasn't ready to “apologise” Prince Harry and extend an olive branch, now insiders suggest that the Duke of Sussex is even no longer welcome in Royal Family. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to attend his uncle's funeral but did not have a talk with his brother, Prince William(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Both brothers attended the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes in England last week, but they made no attempt to interact, as they were always “keeping a distance”.

Despite the icy relations, William’s attendance at the funeral was seen as a small glimmer of hope, according to some royal watchers. “It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse,” said the insider.

“They both adore Jane, and it's absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her. It's an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water. It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going to be allowed to overshadow important family events.”

However, according to a Mirror UK report, Prince Harry has expressed a willingness to assist the royal family on a temporary basis, particularly in light of ongoing health challenges within the family. However, Harry has dropped one catch for his potential return to royal duties: he wants an “apology” from his older brother, Prince William. Insiders suggest this apology is unlikely to happen any time soon.

Sources close to William have reportedly grown frustrated with Harry’s demand. One insider told The Daily Beast, “Harry is a broken record at this stage.”

“We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn't be half in and half out. Nothing has changed.”

“Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry's behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be.”