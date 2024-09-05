Meghan Markle's Suits-era Toronto bachelorette pad sold within 5 days of listing

Meghan Markle's pre-fame Toronto abode is off the market less than a week after its listing popped up in the lookouts for a new buyer. The three-bedroom place was Home Sweet Home to the Suits alum during her old TV days and pre-marriage Prince Harry dating era. Meghan Markle lived in a rented three-bedroom and two-bathroom house situated on Yarmouth Road in the neighbourhood of Seaton Village until 2017 i.e. before relocating to London.(Freeman Real Estate / Unique Vtour)

Markle's rented two-story violet-coloured home on Yarmouth Road was listed for $1.39 million towards the end of August, according to real estate platform Zolo. It raked in $1.89 million five days later and was marked sold.

According to Mansion Global, Freeman Real Estate's Daniel Freeman handled the current listing for the house with the “Tiffany” blue front door.

Although originally from Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex lived in the Toronto property for about two years until late 2017. Following her courtship with Prince Harry, she moved to Kensington Palace as the Duke's fiancee.

Meghan Markle's Toronto home mentioned in books

The Seaton Village home also stole a page-turning moment in Harry's 2023 memoir “Spare,” as he wrote: “Meg was excited to show me her life, her dogs, her little house, which she adored.” Meghan's then-boyfriend frequently visited the Toronto home during her Suits filming commitments in the city.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book “Finding Freedom" lifted the lid on Harry and Meghan's relationship. Per extracts released by The Times, the pair was in Toronto when the press started circling in on their dating phase.

"One night late in October in Toronto, Harry was happy, and so was Meghan. Until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace. It wasn't good news.

"A tabloid was going to run with the story of their relationship. Their main worry was that her place would be besieged by photographers within 24 hours.

“They had little time to think, because there were only a couple of paparrazi in Toronto but it wouldn't be long before photographers flew in from New York and LA, all hoping to get that first picture of the happy couple,” says the biography.

Nestled in a quiet west-end residential neighbourhood block, Markle's former house has a private yard with a deck and two-car garage. The two-bedroom house, owned by Canadian fashion stylist Elizabeth Cabral, also features a finished basement and an eat-in chef's kitchen on the ground floor.