Despite Prince Harry's icy reunion with brother William, new UK visit helped him reaffirm bonds with family, thanks to…

Prince Harry recently made another unexpected trip to the UK for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral on August 29. Per a new report, it's now implied that the Duke of Sussex wasn't cornered with his solitude despite his estranged ties with the royal family. While his paternal connections have run dry amid the familial rift, his recent homecoming dash marked the 39-year-old duke reconnecting with his late mother's side of the family. Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry are seen. (AP)

The Duke's lodging has been an issue during every brief UK return since he stepped down from his active post as a working royal member. However, this time, Princess Diana's ancestral home, Althorp House, came to his rescue, where he spent some quality time with his uncle, Charles Spencer, per People Magazine.

Prince Harry reunited with Princess Diana's family after Prince William snub

Prince William also attended the service for Lord Fellowes at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, held just days before the 27th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, which occurred on August 31 following a car crash. Despite the two estranged brothers being present at the same event, an insider told the outlet that their reunion was distantly frosty as they shared their time with different groups of maternal cousins.

This isn't the first time Harry's uncle Spencer rallied to support him. Amid a series of snubs from his father and brother, the Duke of Sussex found support in his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, uncle Charles Spencer and a few cousins – George McCorquodale, Ned Spencer and Louis Spencer – alongside Viscount Althorp at the special service for his Invictus Games in May, celebrating ten years of the foundation.

How Prince Harry feels about the Althorp estate

Althorp also serves as Princess Diana's resting place. Hence, Prince Harry has bittersweet ties with the place. “No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum,” the Duke wrote about his two-year-old visit to his mother's grave alongside his wife Meghan Markle in his memoir ‘Spare,' released in January 2023.

Further reflecting on his feelings about Althorp, an extract from Harry's book reads: "Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge, gave us a little shove. We waved to him, and to my two aunts. Bye. See you in a bit.

“Gliding across the pond, I gazed around at Althorp's rolling fields and ancient trees, the thousands of green acres where my mother grew up, and where, though things weren’t perfect, she'd known some peace.”

On August 31, Harry's uncle remembered his sister, Princess Diana, and paid her a tribute on Instagram. Though uncaptioned, the post shows a collection of old photographs and newspaper cuttings featuring the late Princess.

The 9th Earl Spencer grew up with three sisters: Sarah, Jane, and Diana. He is the youngest of the five children born to John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd.