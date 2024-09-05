Buyer swipes right on Tinder co-founder's LA $24m house with a distant Kanye West, Elon Musk connection

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad's Los Angeles mansion is officially off the market, as a new owner is ready to transform it into their home sweet home. Although the unspecified buyer of the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom Hollywood Hills pad reportedly paid a whopping $24 million, the final sale cost the American entrepreneur millions (but not really), according to TMZ. Sean Rad originally purchased the $24 million Los Angeles mansion through Westside Estate Agency's co-founder Kurt Rappaport, who also helped him find the house's happy ending with a new buyer this Tuesday, September 3. (Pic: The Oppenheim Group)

The dating app co-founder's LA home (1375 N. Doheny Dr.) originally went on the market at $32 million, as Rad presumably hopes to make some profits from the sale. However, he ultimately had to reduce the price to $28.5 million, which also didn't yield any positive results. Several months after the property saw no movement, the sophisticated 10,613-square-foot mansion was re-listed at $24 million – the same amount Rad (and wife Lizzie Grover Rad) pulled out of his pocket to snap up the estate six years ago in 2018.

Sean Rad's former LA home was built in the 1930s. Once the Rad family settled into their then-new abode, they enlisted the help of AD100 designer Jane Hallworth to renovate it with a sense of modern elegance, according to the Realtor. Materials from all over the world, including a rare marble like Calacatta Breccia Capraia from Italy, were used to revive the magnificent mansion in their vision.

The lavish abode boasts luxurious amenities like a wine cellar, a pool, two fireplaces, a gym, a library, a private theatre, and a full chef's kitchen, among other eye-opening features.

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad's real estate link to Kanye West and Elon Musk

The initial listing of Rad's place was handled by American real estate brokers Jason Oppenheim and Fitzgerald of Selling Sunset fame. Eventually, Westside Estate Agency's co-founder Kurt Rappaport took over the listing, finally settling the deal in a full circle moment as the Tinder co-founder originally bought the Hollywood Hills pad through Rappaport in 2018.

These connections coincidentally also link Rad, who parted ways with Tinder in 2017, to Tesla boss Elon Musk and music mogul Kanye West. The former recently made real estate headlines for foreclosing on his old $13 million Los Angeles home – a one-of-a-kind estate once also owned by Willy Wonka icon Gene Wilder. In addition to helping Rad with his house's Tuesday sale, Westside Estate Agency also put the SpaceX boss' estate in August.

On the other hand, Kanye West's gutted $39 million Malibu house, which was “left to rot” for a while, also found its happy ending, thanks to Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group.