Prince William’s old pals brutally mocking ‘very thick’ Prince Harry: ‘He is not wanted…’

The fragile estrangement between Prince William and Prince Harry, which temporarily allowed both brothers to attend their uncle's funeral last week, has seemingly disintegrated, with tensions flaring up once again, as the Prince of Wales' old friend making fun of “very thick” Harry. "Difficult" Prince William is "preventing" Prince Harry to meet their father, King Charles III.(AP)

A close pal of the prince told The Daily Beast that Harry was “a broken record” who seemed to be “pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted.” This came in response to reports that Harry, who has been living in the United States since stepping down from royal duties, would be “prepared” to take on certain royal responsibilities if requested by King Charles III, but only if Prince William offered him an apology.

The Mirror reported that Harry, despite his decision to leave the royal family, would be “open” to temporarily resuming some royal duties to “help out,” provided that William apologized.

Prince Harry is ‘not wanted’ back in the Royal Family

However, those close to Prince William were dismissive of this idea, reiterating that Queen Elizabeth II had been very clear in her stance that one cannot be “half in and half out” of the royal family. “Nothing has changed,” said one of William's friends, and added, “Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be.”

The rift between the brothers runs deep, and it is understood that they are no longer on speaking terms. This estrangement extends to their father, Charles, who is reportedly refusing to take Harry's phone calls. Harry is said to be upset with his father, believing that the king could intervene to secure automatic security for him when he visits the U.K. However, the king's team has indicated that it would be inappropriate for him to get involved, especially given that Harry is currently suing the U.K. government over the issue.

The brothers both attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in Norfolk last week, but it is reported that they were “keeping a distance” during the event. After the service, Harry stayed with his mother's brother, Charles Spencer.

Some friends of the Spencer family saw William's decision to attend the funeral as a potential sign of reconciliation. “It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof,” a family friend told The Daily Beast, adding, “the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.”