Tyreek Hill calls it 'crazy' after Dolphins star was ‘hit’ and handcuffed by cops; considers legal action

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill broke his silence following a recent traffic incident that resulted in his brief detainment by the cops. In a post-game interview, Hill expressed confusion and frustration over the incident, stating that he had “no idea” why he was handcuffed. The wide receiver was cited for reckless driving and his team has indicated that they may pursue legal action. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during an NFL football post game news conference, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 20-17. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Tyreek Hill breaks silence over alleged traffic violation

On September 8, a viral video emerged showing the pro athlete being detained by police officers and handcuffed. The incident sparked widespread attention and discussion online and even triggered backlash against the Miami police. The Dolphins star has now addressed the situation for the first time, describing it as "crazy" and expressing confusion over the officers' actions.

In a TikTok video shared by ESPN on Sunday night, Hill can be seen speaking with reporters. “Right now I’m still trying to put it all together. I still don’t know what happened,” Hill says. The pro athlete added, “But I do want to be able to use this platform to say, what if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Like, worst case scenario. It’s crazy. I’ve got a lot of respect for cops [but] everybody has bad apples, in every situation.”

Also read: Kansas City Chiefs President discusses how to handle Taylor Swift’s impact on NFL season: ‘We’re not…'

‘I didn’t cuss,’ Tyreek Hill explains recent arrest

Hill clarified that he did not instigate any confrontation with the law enforcement officers, stating that he remained respectful and did not “cuss.” “I did none of that. I’m still trying to figure it out,” he added. He concluded by expressing his gratitude for the support he received from his Dolphins teammates.

Several passerby recorded the incident, capturing the interaction between Hill and the police on video. The footage shows Hill handcuffed on the ground, and in one clip, an officer appears to make an aggressive movement towards him. However, it remains unclear whether the officer physically struck the football player. According to the Post, after the game, a reporter asked Hill if an officer had touched him while he was handcuffed, and he responded, “Yeah.”

Tyreek Hill’s team considers legal action

“What happened to Tyreek at the stadium today is completely unacceptable. Tyreek did not deserve to be treated that way by the police involved,” Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement obtained by US Weekly. Rosenhaus mentioned that they are considering pursuing legal action after the incident. “Tyreek’s legal team will be pursuing this matter on his behalf, and I’m sure they will consider taking legal action,” he added.

Also read: Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes at US Open as Travis and Patrick cheer, shooting down feud rumours

The 30-year-old was stopped and handcuffed by police officers on Sunday morning right outside the stadium following the Dolphins' victory. The situation was described as a “traffic incident,” by team members. NBC Miami reported that Hill was issued a ticket for “reckless driving.”