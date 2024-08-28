After Kendall Jenner, ‘cucumber guy’ Logan takes the internet by storm: Viral Instagram-approved cucumber salad recipes

Remember when Kendall Jenner attempted to chop a cucumber? The world was shook and off it came a trend of pretending to cut your cucumbers like Kendall would — or wouldn't, because she barely got 5 slices out. The cucumber then, of course has Kendall to thank for it's posh little debut in pop culture. Kendall Jenner dresses up as a cucumber for Halloween; 'Cucumber Guy' Logan Moffitt(Photos: X, Instagram)

However, as soon as it made its debut, it went into a sabbatical with most forgetting about it. Lucky for it, the cucumber now has officially entered its comeback era! And this time around it's not Kendall it has to thank, but the wildly popular 'cucumber guy', Logan Moffitt.

Who is cucumber guy?

Logan has been dabbling with growing his presence as a food and recipe influencer across social media platforms for a while now. In July however, he unassumingly started a series which would for all practical purposes turn into his identifier. A sesame and MSG-heavy cucumber salad of sorts, turned into his entire pop culture legacy in a matter of weeks. Since that one fateful video, Logan, who is now over 5 million followers strong on TikTok and 1.5 million followers strong on Instagram, has to his credit 40 cucumber recipes and counting, as per a The Guardian explainer.

Dwellers of the world wide web have taken to rather random things in the past, some exceptional, some questionable. The hype of refreshing, crunchy cucumber salad recipes — which is basically what Logan's whole online presence stands for currently — is not lost on anyone. You can pretty much experience the crunch and smack for yourself through the scene which is the whole point of recipe vloggers on TikTok and Instagram. But the internet loves a good dose of consistency and familiarity too. And Logan understands the algorithm. So he has some cornerstones in place. The cucumbers are always swiftly put through a mandolin, with "some MSG obviously" (those who get it, get it) and they are always eaten right out of the container they were shaken in with a pair of metal chopsticks. Nice and neat.

Logan appears to have kick-started quite the cucumber movement on social media. You may or may not have come across him and his mandolin, but we guarantee you that you have come across significantly more cucumber preparations over the past few weeks than normal. Still don't get the hype? Try your hand at these free-measure recipes that you can whip up, in literally the next 15 minutes. Or less, if you're really good with a mandolin. The mandolin is absolutely crucial though.

Cucumbers: Italian sub style

Every cucumber recipe begins with slicing your cucumbers into a deep container with a mandolin. Add to this some roughly chopped salami, pickled peppers, some juice from the pickled peppers, thinly sliced red onion, cherry tomatoes, baby bocconcinis (bite-sized mozarella cheese balls), salt and pepper, extra virgin olive oil, dijon mustard, fresh lime vinegar and a dash of MSG. Mix. Eat. (Logan says you could let this one marinate too for a while).

Cucumbers: Chicken caesar salad style

Slice your cucumbers and go right in with some pre-made caesar dressing. Add some thinly sliced red onion, bacon bits, parmesan cheese chunks, cooked and shaved chicken, juice of half a lemon and the MSG. Shake and layer on the bites.

Cucumbers: Salmon cream cheese style

Slice your cucumbers and add a generous dollop of cream cheese. Add some chopped smoked salmon, sliced red onions, ranch, capers, some lemon juice, everything but the bagel seasoning and "some MSG obviously". Shake. Eat.

Cucumbers: Creamy kimchi style

Slice your cucumbers and add some sour cream. Add some Korean chilli powder, Korean chilli flakes, 2 cloves of grated garlic, a dash of fish sauce and oyster sauce, some sesame oil and then the unmissable MSG. Dive in with your chopsticks (or forks, no judgement here).

Cucumbers: Peanut butter style

Slice your cucumber and add as much peanut butter as you'd like. Add a generous helping of soya sauce, sesame oil, a clove of grated garlic, a bunch of chilli oil, lots of green onions, some MSG and finally some sesame seeds. Shake. Savour.

Are you too, as obsessed with cucumbers as the internet is?