‘My grandfather is spinning in his grave’: Abigail Disney condemns Nazi demonstration by Ron DeSantis' supporters

Following a recent gathering near Walt Disney World, where a handful of people assembled with Nazi symbols and expressed support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the granddaughter of Roy Disney, co-founder of Disney, has taken to the internet to share her thoughts on the matter. Abigail Disney condemns Nazi demonstration by Ron DeSantis' supporters(twitter )

On Sunday, Abigail Disney tweeted, "My grandfather is spinning in his grave," and posted a video showcasing the scene that unfolded in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that on Saturday, approximately 15 individuals participated in a demonstration near the theme park for a duration of two hours. Additionally, two counter-protesters were present during the event. No arrests were made, and the demonstration concluded without further incident, as confirmed by the Sheriff's Office.

In a statement the office comments, "We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate."

Online videos and photos depict several individuals waving red and black flags adorned with swastikas, with one person holding a poster of DeSantis and another displaying a "DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida'' flag planted in the ground. The Combat Anti Semitism Movement, a non-partisan international organization, reports that a similar demonstration took place at the same location last May.

Requests for comment from representatives of DeSantis and Disney went unanswered. This demonstration occurs amid an ongoing feud between DeSantis, who is vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and Disney that has lasted for over a year.

The fight between Disney and the Florida governor originated over an education law which flared up into a feud concerning the management and control of land that encompasses the amusement park.