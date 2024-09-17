ABC responds to rigging charges in whistleblower affidavit, ‘we followed the debate rules’

ABC network has finally spoken out amidst rising allegations of bias against Donald Trump during the US presidential debate. A member of the media uses phone as a screen displays the presidential debate, as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attend a presidential debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Embroiled by charges of rigging the debate in favour of Kamala Harris after a whistleblower leaked his affidavit on social media, ABC has issued a statement clarifying, “ABC News followed the debate rules that both campaigns agreed on and which clearly state: No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.”

Daily Beast quoted an anonymous source ‘familiar with the matter’ dismissing the purported fact-check “assurances” as untrue. Harris’ campaign has been silent on the issue.

The network's statement has come amidst raging outrage on social media after an anonymous whistleblower's affidavit claiming shocking bias claims went viral. The whistleblower, an employee of ABC, claimed debate questions were shared with Kamala in advance. He/She went on to assert that questions about Biden's health and Kamala's brother-in-law were blocked by her campaign team.

The document was widely shared by MAGA fans and Trump supporters including Elon Musk, Bill Ackman and famous Republican faces.

In an open letter to Disney CEO Bob Igner Bill Ackman sought answers for transparency and a probe into the allegations made.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also rushed to amplify the claims. “If this is accurate—and I do not know that it is—it would constitute one of the gravest violations of journalist ethics in presidential debate history,” Cruz wrote on X. “If true, multiple senior people at @abc should be fired.”

In an interview with Fox Business, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., cited the whistleblower affidavit to state that GOP may summon ABC officials to testify, "We're going to do what we can to bring ABC in and have them answer some questions, as well as have this whistleblower and see what's going on as they're trying to tear down the First Amendment,” said Meuser, a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

Apart from whistleblower claim of bias, widely supported by the MAGA community ABC debate moderator Linsey Davis has also been unders scanner for conflict of interest after an old video of her claiming to be Kamala Harris' sorority sister went viral