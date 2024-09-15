‘ABC whistleblower’ alleging Harris vs Trump debate was rigged ‘died in a car crash’? MTG's claims fuel speculations

On Sunday, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to her X, formerly Twitter, profile to inform her social media followers that the self-proclaimed whistleblower, who previously alleged that the Harris vs Trump ABC debate was rigged, had supposedly died in a car crash. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs.(REUTERS)

“The ABC whistleblower who claimed Kamala Harris was given debate questions ahead of the debate has died in a car crash according to news reports,” she tweeted on September 15.

Is the news of the alleged ABC whistleblower's death true?

Greene did not tag any credible confirmations or reliable reports along with her SNS post. However, the brief tweet did the trick and incited an online tug-of-war, with some netizens putting on their sleuth caps and others going off on tangents and fuelling conspiracy theories.

Also read | Kamala Harris warns that Donald Trump and his ‘extremist allies’ could ‘take our nation backward’

Multiple back-and-forth trips on the platform in search of trustworthy sources of the purported “news” would lead users to some tweets dated September 13, pushing the same claims. User @RetroCoast wrote on Friday: "Breaking: The ABC News whistleblower who revealed Kamala Harris was given the debate questions in advance has DIED in an auto accident.

The crash happened early on the morning of September 13 outside Bethesda #Maryland."

However, like the far-left politician, neither of these internet users linked any believably convincing links to the alleged “news reports.” It is also to be noted that the supposed whistleblower's identity has not been revealed to the public. Therefore, confirming the foundation of bold claims about this person's status as alive or dead isn't feasible.

In the meantime, user @DocNetyoutube, who supposedly offered the ‘ABC whistleblower’ a platform to say: “I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower,” has since been active on their page. They even addressed the case at hand, saying, “I am aware of the news reports regarding that the ABC whistleblower has died in a car accident. I am also aware that legal papers are being attempted to serve on me at this very minute.”

Nevertheless, the X user pushed on: “The affidavit will be released, come hell or high water. To my knowledge the whistleblower has not been killed, but I have not spoken with the since early yesterday. However, If needed, I will redact the part of the affidavit myself and release it to the public. I am aware of legal process servers attempted to serve me papers at my home and at my camp. But this is going out today.”

In a subsequent post, when asked by an X user: “Are the car crash rumours true?" @DocNetyou curtly replied, “NO.”

Check out the disclosed affidavit:

Any credible sources reporting on the issue?

An in-depth race against the micro-blogging platform would ultimately lead readers to a ‘CountyLocalNews.com’ report titled “ABC News Whistleblower in Kamala Harris Debate Question Scandal Dies in Maryland Crash,” visible as a ‘Bgrnd Search’ article on a WordPress blog. (link: countylocalnews.com/article1/2024/09/13/abc-news-whistleblower-in-kamala-harris-debate-question-scandal-dies-in-maryland-crash/)

While the page itself emerges as an unreliable source, what further questions the report's credibility is that it is not signed off with a byline, except for the mere mention of it being written “By admin” on September 13.

The preliminary portions of the article insinuate, “An ABC News whistleblower who exposed that Kamala Harris was given debate questions in advance has tragically passed away in a car accident. The incident occurred in the early hours of September 13 outside Bethesda, Maryland.”

Also read | Tim Walz uses Taylor Swift's lyrics to slam Trump, calls him ‘The smallest man’

Since the fateful Tuesday, Trump and his allies have accused ABC News and the event's moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, of approaching the debate with a biased outlook. The ABC News debate pitted Trump against Harris for the first time since Joe Biden exited the presidential race in July.

The former president dragged the event as “rigged,” claiming that his Democratic rival got the upper hand while he was unfairly targetted. “It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he told Fox News' Fox & Friends. “So many things I said were debunked like totally debunked.”

“But she could say anything she wanted. My stuff was right, but they would correct you,” he added.