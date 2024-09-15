Kamala Harris spoke at the Congressional Black Caucus’s Phoenix Awards dinner on Saturday, September 14, where the veep warned that Donald Trump will “take our nation backward.” Harris appeared at the event alongside president Joe Biden. Kamala Harris warns that Donald Trump and his ‘extremist allies’ could ‘take our nation backward’ (AP/PTI) (AP09_11_2024_000003B)(AP)

During the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C., Harris and Biden cautioned the crowd about what would be at stake if Trump were to be elected.“The CBC has always had a vision for the future of our nation, a future where we can see what is possible, unburdened by what has been, a future where we fulfill the promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice, not just for some, but for all,” Harris said.

“While we moved and fight to move our nation forward toward a brighter future, Donald Trump and his extremist allies intend to take our nation backward,” she said, adding that “they will give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations, cut Social Security and Medicare and end the Affordable Care Act, which the CBC fought so hard to pass — but we are not going back.”

While Harris served as a member of the US Senate from California, she was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. She now has the chance to become the first woman president, the second Black president and the first president of South Asian descent.

‘Any president should reject hate in America and not incite it’

Biden, too, spoke on Saturday.“The old ghosts in new garments [are] trying to seize your power and extremists coming for your freedom making it harder for you to vote and have your vote counted, closing doors of opportunity, attacking affirmative action,” he said. “My predecessor calls the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 ‘patriots’, but when peaceful protesters marched for justice for George Floyd, Trump wanted to send in the military, but they wouldn’t go.”

Biden also condemned JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, for allegedly making racist accusations toward Haitian-American immigrants in Ohio. “It’s wrong. It’s got to stop,” Biden said. “Any president should reject hate in America and not incite it. Folks, to win this battle for the soul of the nation, we have to preserve our democracy and speak out against lies and hate.”