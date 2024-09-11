Robert De Niro to Matt Damon, here are celebs who are firmly behind Kamala Harris

Despite Donald Trump’s popularity, several Hollywood celebrities appear to be firmly behind Kamala Harris. The New York Times reported that various pop-culture icons are holding fundraising events for Harris – events that are expected to be helpful in the final sprint for the veep. Several celebrities are firmly behind Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Backing Harris are actors like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Robert De Niro, Molly Ringwald and Matt Damon, producer Shonda Rhimes, chef José Andrés, and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. All of these stars have already hosted or are set to host events for the Harris ticket.

Events for the veep

Modern Family star Tyler Ferguson reportedly held a dance party in Brooklyn last week. Rhimes and De Niro joined actors Leslie Odom Jr. and Tony Goldwyn for a reception over the weekend. The event was joined by Connecticut congressman Jim Himes as a host.

On Thursday, September 12, Ringwald is expected to join Debbie Harry of the band Blondie, artist Cindy Sherman and Michael Stipe of R.E.M. in New York for a reception. Andrés, along with other star chefs, will host a ‘Cooking for Kamala’ fundraiser the same night.

Meanwhile, Damon and Miranda are scheduled to headline a dinner in New York on September 8. Tickets at the event will be going for $25,000 apiece. The next day, Oprah Winfrey is expected to headline a Zoom event for Harris. However, this is not an official campaign event.

As the November election draws closer, a recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed that 28% of likely voters feel they "need to learn more about Kamala Harris." While Trump’s popularity has been evident, Harris is less defined than the former president. During the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10, Harris will get a chance to convince undecided voters to back her by introducing herself better and explaining what her vision is.