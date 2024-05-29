Donald Trump calls Robert De Niro ‘pathetic and sad’ after actor’s NYC press conference

Donald Trump mocked Robert De Niro in a Truth Social post after the actor warned people about the dangers of re-electing the former president. De Niro made the comments outside the Manhattan courtroom where Trump is on trial. Donald Trump calls Robert De Niro ‘pathetic and sad’ (AP/PTI, Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

In a post, Trump wrote, “I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA.”

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!” Trump added in the post.

What did Robert De Niro say about Donald Trump?

De Niro slammed Trump as someone who can “destroy the world.” "The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. ... I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world," De Niro said at the conference.

"I don't mean to scare you. No, no, wait — maybe I do mean to scare you," he added. "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That's over; that's done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave."

After his remarks, De Niro clashed with pro-Trump protesters, who called him a “wannabe,” "paid sell-out" to the Democratic National Committee, a "nobody" and a "little punk" whose "movies suck." De Niro hit back at them, calling them “gangsters.”