Kamala Harris trolled for speaking in ‘ridiculous’ new accent at Congressional Black Caucus dinner: ‘So fake’

Kamala Harris is being trolled for apparently speaking in a new accent at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 2024 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington D.C. Harris appeared at the event alongside president Joe Biden on Saturday, September 14, claiming themembers were in a “battle for the soul of the nation.” Kamala Harris trolled for speaking in ‘ridiculous’ new accent at Congressional Black Caucus dinner (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Taking the stage, Harris said in an unusual accent,“Hello to all my divine… brothers and sisters… am my soro…” She is then seen laughing.

The video went viral on social media, and was shared by Collin Rugg among others. Take a look:

‘Next thing you know she’ll be making her own dialects’

Many took to the comment section of the video to troll Harris over her accent. “I’m waiting for her Spanish accent to come out,” one user wrote. “Why hasn’t someone from her campaign told her how cringe this is and to stop doing it? are they secretly trying to sabotage her?” another wrote. “She’s so fake it’s ridiculous,” one user wrote, while another said, “The fakest candidate in American history. She is a literal puppet.”

“It’s like every event warrants a new accent. Next thing you know she’ll be making her own dialects,” one user wrote, while another said, “That is quite possibly the most hideous laugh in the world”. “just another example of how disconnected she is from everyday Americans. Voters want authenticity, not performative theatrics,” one user wrote. “Kamala’s working on a new campaign strategy speaking in Accent of the Week might just be her secret weapon,” another said.

Back in July, Harris wastrolled for suddenly speaking in a Southern accent at her Atlanta rally. She was mocked by netizens after a video of her speaking in the accent surfaced, where she told the crowd, “You all helped us win in 2020, and we’re gonna do it again in 2024!”