What is Early Voting? First in-person votes for presidential election cast in 3 key US states

Early voting for the 2024 presidential election began Friday, September 20, in three key states. Virginia became the first state to open in-person voting sites, which will remain open until November 2. Meanwhile, Minnesota and South Dakota are allowing voters to hand in their absentee ballots in person instead of mailing them. Here's all you need to know about Early Voting as voters line up to cast their ballots ahead of D-day: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 20: Voters fill out their ballots at the Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services building on September 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today is the first day of early voting in Minnesota ahead of the 2024 presidential election this November. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

What is Early Voting? How to cast ballots

With Election Day still 44 days away, in-person voting has begun in several states, allowing Americans a relaxed voting experience. Early Voting is a process by which citizens can cast their ballots in person weeks or even months ahead of the D-day. According to data from the Virginia Department of Elections, roughly 40% of the total vote was cast in person during Early Voting in the last presidential election.

ALSO READ: Matt Gaetz attended drug-fueled sex party with 17-yr-old girl, court docs claim

Absentee Voting also allows voters to cast their ballots early by mail or drop-off. As it is currently underway in Minnesota and South Dakota, citizens can cast their votes by dropping off their absentee ballots in person at an election office or other designated location instead of mailing them. In addition to the three key states, voters who previously requested an absentee ballot should be on the lookout for a mail.

ALSO READ: Trump reveals Walz once asked him to ‘put out a word’ saying they were friends

The states of Idaho, Maryland, New York and West Virginia are required to fulfil the requests for absentee ballots by Friday. Meanwhile, North Carolina must also send out absentee ballots to military and overseas voters on Friday. Additionally, Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, and some counties in Oklahoma are required to send absentee ballots to their voters by Saturday, according to the respective states' election offices, reported ABC News.