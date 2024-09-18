Election Day strike? NYT tech staff could potentially walk off the job on D-Day

Are hard times in the making for The New York Times? Potentially, yes. The Times Tech Guild, a union of more than 600 employees, is hatching plans for an organised strike, retaliating against the long overdue contract negotiation talks with management. What makes matters worse for the digital American daily is that this demonstration of the tech staff's protest is brewing at a time that calls for an all-hands-on-deck situation—the US elections. A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. (AP)

The guilt at the focus of an exclusive Axios report was formed in 2022 and has been at it to secure a contract for more than two years. However, all these years of bargaining have earned them zilch over the protracted period. The union, primarily composed of software engineers, who are essentially indispensable to the newsroom, which is heavily reliant on tech, operates separately from the newsroom union.

The looming threat of workers walking off the job during the November election has emerged as a sword hanging over NYT’s head. The months leading up to Election Day already drive heavy traffic to mainstream US papers. However, the reported recent vote to authorise a strike would inevitably have a ruinous game-changing impact on the newsroom’s operations.

The guild’s plans have already reversed the power dynamics. Moreover, with the exact date for the strike’s commencement still up in the air, one could say NYT's fear factor must be at an all-time high.

Also read | TikToker, who went viral for guiding illegal migrants to ‘invade’ US homes, to be deported – but there's a catch

Is the NYT tech staff all in for the walkout?

Insiders recently confirmed to Axios that of the union’s 622 workers, 89% participated in the vote organised last week. An overwhelming majority is in favour of the strike potentially brewing up soon. The tech guild’s big fight with management seeks to secure better wages, while also bargaining for numerous workplace policies, including remote work rights and more. Whenever the impending strike goes underway, it wouldn’t be the first time a team from The Times participated in a walkout.

In December 2022, the main editorial union held a one-day walkout, resulting in the finalisation of a contract deal in May 2023 after being stuck in the bargaining phase for more than two years – a situation all too familiar for the New York Times Tech Guild as well. Additionally, the Wirecutter union manifested a five-day walkout during the Black Friday holiday weekend in 2021. Days later, their pleas finally transformed into an official deal with management.

Tech Guild vs NYT: Where is the debate headed?

In any case, if the Times is struck by a bug problem mid-strike during the election period, it’s not like readers will run out of other options and credible sources. According to a source familiar with the details of an internal Guild meeting last month, a staffer said: “NYT has credible competitors, so it’s not a matter of whether news from trustworthy sources is going to be available,” Semafor reported.

Meanwhile, Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades told the outlet: “Since July 2022, bargaining has been focusing on a broad range of non-economic proposals.

Also read | Florida declares major step after second assassination attempt on Donald Trump: ‘We have a very strong…’

“The Tech Guild recently submitted their economic proposals. We look forward to working with the group to reach a fair contract, that takes into account that they are already among the highest paid in the Company and journalism is our top priority.”

Some comparisons between the tech guild and NYT’s journalists have also been drawn in the process, to which a Guild spokesperson said, “Times management likes to compare the journalists to the Tech Guild only when it suits them.”

“In terms of salaries, wages vary widely across both unions but we are happy to discuss executive compensation relative to workers at the Times,” they added.

Furthermore, speaking of how much the higher-ups have dragged out the issue since the union formation in early 2022 and now, Kathy Zhang, a senior analytics manager with The Times and the guild's unit chair, said: “Kathy Zhang, a senior analytics manager with The Times and the guild's unit chair,” Axios reported.