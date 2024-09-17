Laura Loomer denies affair with Trump but attacks Kamala Harris' character, 'she ain't like me'

Laura Loomer has fiercely denied rumours of her having an affair with former president Donald Trump. The far-right political activist not only defended herself but made a jolting claim about VP Kamala Harris. In a Saturday episode of her podcast, she stated that the rumours of her and Trump in a romantic relationship are “malicious” and “disrespectful” towards the former president and his wife, Melania Trump. Laura Loomer denies affair rumours with Donald Trump and makes huge claims about Kamala Harris. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo, REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw/File Photo, @VP/X)

Laura Loomer’s denies rumours, makes shocking claim about Harris

Loomer claimed that the rumours were a part of the conspiracy conjured up by the media. She said, “They’ve taken it so far, and you know if I was a leftist journalist, if I was a Democrat, oh my God, the media would be up in arms if the Republican media was doing this to a left-wing journalist.” The 31-year-old claimed that the media would say, “Oh my God, they’re misogynist, they’re bullying a woman, they’re trying to Monica Lewinsky her, they’re trying to discredit the fact that she’s a working woman.”

While defending herself, she made a huge claim about Harris. Loomer accused the Vice President of sleeping with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown to be seated as deputy district attorney and finally the Attorney for Almeda County. She said, “But some of us women, we actually work hard, and some us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder.”

She added, “ know that Kamala Harris can't say the same, but believe me when I say that's not me - or as Kamala Harris likes to say, they ain't like us, right? She ain't like me. I ain't like her.”

Rumours of Loomer and Trump sparked last week when the reformer travelled to the presidential debate on the latter’s plane and accompanied him to the memorial service as well. She was also spotted at the gold course on Sunday where shots were fired at Trump. Late-night host Bill Maher also commented on the duo faking a relationship to sway voters for which Loomer threatened to sue him.

Laura has an ‘iron grip’ on Trump's campaign

The former president also denied rumours of any relationship with Loomer and said she had no impact on the campaign. When asked why he took the internet personality who is a denier of the 9/11 attack to address firefighters at Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company in Pennsylvania where a plane was crashed by terrorists killing 40 people.

Trump replied, “Laura is a supporter…she has a very strong opinion…she's a free spirit. I can't tell Laura what to do.” However, campaign co-manager Susie Wiles told DailyMail.com that the former president had complete control over both the debate preparations and the Trump plane manifest. Wiles claimed, “She has an iron grip on this campaign and has final say on all decisions… They are going to eat this pile of s***.”

A campaign source revealed to Daily Mail, “She's not a campaign staffer. She's not part of the campaign. She was on this trip, but by no means is she part of the campaign in the official capacity.” An insider well-versed with the workings of the campaign blamed Wiles for Loomer’s presence on the plane. The insider told the media outlet, “Wiles controls who gets on Trump's plane.”

Last year, reportedly, Trump wanted to add Loomer to the campaign payroll, but Wiles blocked it to keep the “crazies out,” a source revealed to NBC in 2023. However, the sources claimed, “'close to 50 days from the end of the campaign – Wiles wasn't going to rock the boat by not allowing Laura Loomer to get on board.”