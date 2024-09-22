RFK Jr.’s wife Cheryl Hines steps out without wedding ring amid his ‘sexting scandal’ with much younger reporter

Cheryl Hines, the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was spotted without her wedding ring during her first public appearance following her husband's sexting scandal with much younger reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The actress was all smiles in Milan, Italy, as she attended a Gucci afterparty during Milan Fashion Week. She was seen sporting a glamorous fit and waved to fans while subtly drawing attention to her left hand, where another ring replaced her wedding band. This is a combination of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines (Credit: Getty Images) and NY Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi (Credit: AP).

Cheryl Hines goes ringless after RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi’s brief affair

In a recent statement to New York Magazine, Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged having a personal connection with someone she had previously reported on earlier this year. Without naming names, Nuzzi clarified that the relationship was not physical. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, who has remained silent regarding her husband’s alleged affair with Nuzzi, was spotted in Milan, noticeably without her wedding ring.

According to Page Six, Hines attended a Gucci afterparty during Milan Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a much smaller ring than her usual wedding band. According to the outlet for over a decade now, Hines has worn a thick silver wedding band from Kennedy, but on this occasion, a delicate gold band adorned her left hand. Hines and Kennedy went public with their relationship in October 2011 and got married in 2014.

Cheryl Hines ‘furious’ over RFK Jr.’s affair

Hines' ringless appearance comes just a day after a source suggested that she is "likely fuming" over the news of her husband's alleged affair with star reporter Olivia Nuzzi, who has since been placed on leave by her company. "I don't imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone," the insider speculated, linking it to a challenging period in their marriage, as Kennedy, who recently suspended his presidential campaign, spent much of the year on the road. "She's not a little housewife at home. She is successful and financially independent in her own right,” she continued in her statement to the POST.

Rumours swirled this week after news broke of an alleged “sexting” affair between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and New York Magazine's Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi. The relationship reportedly began late last year following her profile on Kennedy. While Kennedy’s team has strongly denied the claims, Nuzzi admitted to their ‘brief’ affair. A third-party investigation has been launched against her.

Nuzzi pursued RFK Jr. ‘aggressively’

A source told The Post that Nuzzi was the one who aggressively pursued Kennedy, suggesting the young reporter was determined to win his attention. "She targeted him relentlessly, and Bobby was constantly trying to block her advances,” they said. It is said that at the time Nuzzi was engaged to fellow reporter Ryan Lizza. It was a bit unsettling—she seemed obsessed with him, and I believe she still is,” the source continued.

However, Nuzzi’s team refuted claims that the situation resembled a "Fatal Attraction" scenario or that she initiated the relationship. They did admit, though, that the online affair was pretty rough, suggesting that at times, both sides might have stopped talking to each other.