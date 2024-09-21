Kamala Harris disagrees with Taylor Swift when it comes to supporting Travis Kelce’s….

Vice President Kamala Harris is cheering for Taylor Swift’s support in the 2024 race, but she’s not quite ready to tackle their Super Bowl showdown! In a recent WIRED video, the Democratic nominee addressed the pop star’s endorsement for the first time, which she received on September 10 after her debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump. Kamala Harris welcomes Taylor Swift's endorsement for the 2024 election

Celebrating Swift's courage and artistry, Harris acknowledged the significance of having such a high-profile ally in her corner, as many political pundits believe her voice has the potential to shift the election's tide.

Kamala Harris ‘not a fan’ of Kansas City Chiefs

In the video, Harris, who joined the presidential race mid-session after Biden stepped down from his position, expresses her thrill at having the ever-influential 14-time Grammy winner rooting for her in the 2024 election.

However, she can't help but throw a playful jab at their Super Bowl split: “We were on different sides of the Super Bowl last year,” Harris quipped, referring to Swift's support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, who edged out Harris' home team San Francisco 49ers earlier. “But who’s mad at anyone for being loyal to their team?” she said with a slight grin on her face.

Swift and Cheif's tight end have been dating for over a year, with the singer frequently attending games and proudly sporting the team's signature red colour from the suites. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s close friend and star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has chosen to stay neutral in the presidential race.

In contrast, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, showed support for Republican candidate Donald Trump by liking a post highlighting his key policies. In response, Trump praised Brittany as a "big MAGA fan" and took some scathing jabs at Swift after her endorsement of Harris.

Kamala Harris is ‘proud’ to have Taylor Swift support

“I am very proud to have the support of Taylor Swift,” Harris expressed, sharing her excitement upon receiving the big endorsement everyone was waiting for. “She’s an incredible artist, and I really respect the courage she has shown in her career to stand up for what she believes is right,” she added.

Swift, in a lengthy Instagram post, declared her support and loyalty to the Democratic Party, calling out the misuse of AI-generated, taking a swipe at Trump and dubbing Harris a "warrior." She then signed off as "childless cat lady," taking another subtle dig at Trump’s running mate JD Vance and his derogatory comments about female politicians, including Harris. In previous elections, she endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket and expressed a desire to vote Trump out.

Kamala Harris receives strong backing from Hollywood and musicians

While Trump maintains strong support from Silicon Valley and tech moguls, Kamala Harris and her campaign are actively trying to sway them in their favour. Meanwhile, the Vice President enjoys solid backing from Hollywood and musicians, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Katy Perry. Swift’s endorsement was a ‘cherry on the cake,’, garnering praise from Hillary Clinton, Stevie Nicks, and George Clooney but it also drew backlash from MAGA supporters like Trump’s running mate JD Vance, Megyn Kelly and more.

Trump, after telling Fox & Friends that Swift would “pay the price” for endorsing Harris, then went on his Truth Social and posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in bold letters, declaring his clear dislike for the singer. Elon Musk, on the other hand, also criticised the singer in a now-deleted post on X.