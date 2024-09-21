Trump posts fake photo of Harris at Diddy’s 'Freak Off' party, then deletes: ‘Kamala doing the…’

Donald Trump recently shared a doctored image of Vice President Kamala Harris at a ‘Freak Off’ party with Sean “Diddy” Combs, only to swiftly delete the post from his Truth Social account following backlash. The reposted image came with a provocative caption, seemingly expecting a response from Harris or her campaign. In this combination photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP)

This comes as music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is already facing sex trafficking charges, saw details of his notorious ‘Freak Off’ parties come to light during the trial. Where he allegedly used violence and threats to force women into drug-fueled orgies with male prostitutes, casting a shadow over the glitzy entertainment world.

Trump shares fake image of Kamala Harris at Diddy’s party

The Republican candidate seems to be sticking to a pattern of sharing AI-altered images and then declaring himself as innocent while bashing AI as ‘dangerous.’ This time, he reposted a picture from a user that showed Vice President Kamala Harris standing next to Sean "Diddy" Combs and another woman. The post hinted that Harris might have been at one of Diddy’s infamous ‘Freak Off’ parties. The original poster came up with a caption, “Kamala doing the Diddy.” and “Madam Vice President, have you ever been involved with or engaged in one of Puff Daddy’s freak offs?”

Did Harris attend Diddy’s party?

No, the image shared by Trump is clearly doctored. The original photo, taken in 2001, actually shows Vice President Kamala Harris with her ex, Montel Williams, and his daughter Ashley at the 8th Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis, according to TMZ. The debunked claim spread rapidly on X, with many pointing out that Diddy’s image has been superimposed over Williams’ in a clear attempt to link the VP to the disgraced rap mogul.

The post sparked a backlash from Harris supporters, who criticized the former president for consistently spreading false information. This isn't the first time Trump has gone after Harris, hitting her personal life during the campaign. Earlier he also shared a doctored image of Harris addressing a crowd of communists in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump continues sharing AI-generated images

This isn’t Trump’s first use of manipulated images in his campaign, continuing a trend of provocative posts targeting political opponents and even celebrities. Trump previously reposted an altered image of Taylor Swift wearing a MAGA t-shirt to his 7 million followers, misleadingly suggesting she supported Republicans. The pop star has since endorsed Harris and even called out Trump’s campaign for sharing fake photos.

"I didn’t create them," Trump explained in a Fox News interview earlier. "Someone shared them, and they said, ‘Oh, look at this.’ These were all made by others. A.I. can be very dangerous in that way,” he added.