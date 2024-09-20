Barron Trump arrives NYU in motorcade of SUVs; guards forced to block students as TikTok fever takes over

Barron Trump is doing his best to appear like any other student on the NYU campus, but being the son of a former president running for office again means he’s constantly surrounded by security threats. As a result, he is flanked by Secret Service agents and was recently spotted arriving in a motorcade of black SUVs. Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The Post

The 18-year-old freshman, who recently began his studies at the prestigious Stern School of Business, is attempting to blend in with his classmates but his popularity has made him an overnight TikTok star, thanks to hastily filmed clips of him moving around campus. This newfound fan following has forced Secret Service agents to block students from gathering too close to him.

Barron Trump spotted arriving at NYU flanked by Secret Service agents

Dressed casually with a backpack slung over one shoulder and trendy Adidas Gazelles on his feet, Barron Trump is undoubtedly the most popular student on campus, outshining other high-profile celebrity kids attending the campus this year. On Thursday, a clip obtained by the Daily Mail captured Barron walking through the campus while dozens of students gathered around his motorcade, likely eager to film his every move.

A student interviewed by the Mail shared insights about Barron’s personality, noting that he mostly remains quiet in class so far. “Some people were trying to talk to him and take pictures when they first saw him. He's been quiet in class so far.”

Trump previously mentioned that his son liked the school and was impressed with the courses and facilities, stating that Barron was accepted into nearly every school he applied to.

Secret service forced to ‘turn away’ students

Another student informed the outlet that Barron’s rising popularity has led to security guards turning away some eager students hoping for a selfie with the famous freshman. “There were several guards outside the door before class, and we had to show our IDs,” the student explained

Some students have been worried about how stricter security measures might mess with their everyday lives—having to present valid student IDs to access campus and waiting in lines to enter the business school. But, a student mentioned, “Nobody wants to bother or harass him. I wish him the best in college.”

Barron reportedly skipped the welcoming party to maintain a low profile. He has yet to sign up for any extracurricular activities, but his father mentioned to DailyMail.com that he might pursue his passion for soccer. Barron was previously seen wearing an Arsenal shirt at the White House and played as a midfielder in a local DC league when he was younger.

Barron Trump takes over TikTok trend

Barron’s videos are now doing rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms garnering millions of views. These videos are mostly blurry and shot from hidden angles by fellow students, likely trying to document his presence without being obvious.

Barron Trump, known for his withdrawn nature in high school, and hardly joined in on the fun, ended up being seen as a mysterious personality by his classmates. However, despite maintaining a low profile, the junior Trump has been active behind the scenes, reportedly pushing for his father's connections with influencers during the summer and earning the title of “DeFi visionary” for a cryptocurrency initiative. As he embarks on his college journey, curious classmates with smartphones will likely capture every moment of his life on campus.