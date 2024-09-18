Viral TikTok trend of making glass fruit results in increasing trips to hospital

A TikTok trend of making glass fruit, otherwise known as Tanghulu, is turning into a potential hazard for children. Tanghulu refers to fruits covered in hardened sugar, similar to a licking candy. It gives fruits a crunchy topping and an appealing glassy look. However, several children landed up in hospital with cases of severe burns after they tried to follow this trend. The viral glass fruit or Tanghulu trend on TikTok led several children on a trip to the hospital for cases of severe burns. ((Pixabay - representational image))

TikTok trend lands children in hospital with burns

TikTok user Jasmine and Tea posted a tutorial in April explaining the process of making Tanghulu. To make Tanghulu, one must microwave a mixture of sugar and water at intervals of thirty seconds for five minutes until it starts boiling.

Put the fruits on skewers and dip them into the boiling mixture, which the TikToker warned in the video gets “really hot” and should not be touched by bare hands. Leave the fruit skewers covered in the sugary syrup to get hard. However, the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston observed several cases of severe burning among children after trying out the viral trend due to spilling sugar.

Shriners surgeon Colleen Ryan, MD, reportedly treated two patients in two weeks after carrying out the same activity. She stated, “When sugar is melted in the microwave like this, it has a high heat capacity, meaning it stores the heat energy.”

Explaining further she said, “If spilled, it can create a severe scald burn, much like spilling hot soup, but it can cause a much deeper burn because of sugar’s properties. Kids or teens can quickly grab the pot or bowl, and the hot fluid splashes, spills or splatters over them.” as reported by the NY Post.

The surgeon concluded with “one or several small but very deep burns, often in critical areas such as the hand or the face.” Ryan and her colleagues in the country, as well as in other countries, reported an increase in cases of severe burns following the viral trend.

Advisory for parents

Ryan urged parents to be mindful of their kids coming across this trend on social media. She said, “It can seem like a fun, harmless activity for kids to try making the treat themselves. There is an opportunity to prevent this injury if everyone is aware of this danger.” The surgeon advised, “Parents should be careful and make sure their children have learned proper cooking safety and take preventive measures.”

Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox Digital that the melted sugar can be extremely “dangerous” and that such viral trends can be “contagious” among children.

The surgeons at Shriners suggested not using ice on the affected area and removing all clothes from and around the wound. The doctor advised parents to seek medical attention if necessary. Siegel added, “Blistering is a second-degree burn and may respond to burn creams, but leathery (black, brown or white in colour) may be third-degree and needs to be seen right away”.