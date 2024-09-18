Barron Trump is not the only celebrity child at New York University this academic session

Barron Trump, the son of former US president Donald Trump, made a very different choice than his father, who completed his education at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania; he instead chose the Stern School of Business at New York University. Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The New York Post

Who joins Barron Trump at NYU?

The young Trump is not the only celeb child to attend NYU this academic session. Chance Combs, the daughter of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, confirmed last December that she had been accepted into NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Chance shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a video of herself and her mother, Sarah Chapman: “NYU! Dreams do come true!!”

Notably, her father, Diddy, is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations from his ex, Cassie Ventura. While penning down this article, a Lower Manhattan court judge ruled out that the media mogul would be held in jail without bail, as he pleaded not guilty.

Chance, who is interested in pursuing a career in entertainment told V Magazine in 2023, “Acting has helped me grow as a person and step outside my comfort zone.” She also expressed interest in working behind the camera.

Barron's choice of NYU raised many eyebrows

Back in 2020, Donald Trump left New York in favour of Florida and criticized New York in a tweet, saying, “New York has gone to hell.”

Barron seems unfazed by his father’s negative assessment of the city and now lives in Trump Tower while attending school. His mother, Melania Trump, is reportedly planning to spend time in New York alongside him, per Nicki Swift. Also Security at Donald Trump heightened the security at Trump Tower following the second apparent assassination attempt.

Barron was first seen heading to class at NYU in August 2024, accompanied by his Secret Service agents. He was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office, according to New York Post. He joins a long list of notable alumni, including his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, who also graduated from NYU’s Stern School.

NYU has an impressive roster of former students, including famous names like Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Pedro Pascal. Barron’s time at the university will likely place him alongside children of other high-profile families, making him one of many “nepo babies” on campus.