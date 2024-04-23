Over 130 people arrested overnight during pro-Palestinian protests at New York University

Over 130 people were arrested overnight during the pro-Palestinian protests at the New York University campus overnight. Student demonstrations have begun to intensify across the United States amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Over 130 people were arrested overnight during pro-Palestinian protests at New York University (Photo by Alex Kent / AFP)(AFP)

According to the New York Police Department, as many as 133 people were arrested and then released after they were issued with court summons. In fact, protests have also gathered pace at other campuses, including Yale and Columbia University.

Cops started detaining protesters at an encampment at NYU as the holiday of Passover started Monday night, April 24. A New York University spokesman claimed that police had to be involved after several demonstrators breached the barriers around the encampment. In fact, it is believed many of these additional protestators are not affiliated with NYU.

‘There were intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents’

A statement by an NYU spokesperson John Beckman read on its website, “We witnessed disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior that has interfered with the safety and security of our community, and that demonstrated how quickly a demonstration can get out of control or people can get hurt. At one point, we explained to the protesters that they needed to disband in an hour, and there would be no adverse consequences.”

“Nevertheless, many refused to leave. We also learned that there were intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents reported. Given the foregoing and the safety issues raised by the breach, we asked for assistance from the NYPD. The police urged those on the plaza to leave peacefully, but ultimately made a number of arrests,” the statement added.

Beckman added that they continue to support the right to freedom of expression of individuals. They added that the safety of their students is of importance to them, as is “maintaining an equitable learning environment.”

The protests started at Columbia University last week as a group of demonstrators established a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on school grounds. University authorities had to seek police’s intervention, and more than 100 protesters were arrested.