OnlyFans model flashes for Trump at rally after shutting down NYC portal; hopes to hear back from him

An OnlyFans model who made waves last spring by shutting down the NYC-to-Dublin portal is back in the spotlight, this time for a daring stunt at Donald Trump’s Long Island rally. Ava Louise, 26, was escorted out after she put on a bold display for the Republican and his rallygoers at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night as part of her fundraising campaign that she named "T*** for Trump.” OnlyFans model Ava Louise returns to the spotlight with a bold stunt at Donald Trump's Long Island rally, aiming to raise funds for his campaign

After dodging a second assassination attempt at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Donald Trump was seen back to the field, holding a campaign rally in Long Island. Video obtained by The Post shows an OnlyFans model, who previously made headlines for shutting down the NYC portal, jumping and cheering in an attempt to catch Trump’s eye with her bold display. While it’s unclear if Trump noticed, Louise certainly made an impression with her provocative gesture. Following her stunt, she was escorted out of the venue by cops.

A handful of MAGA supporters seemed excited and enthusiastic about the model's show of support, but a police officer stationed in the crowd quickly removed Ava and her boyfriend from their seats, according to Ava, who spoke with The Post. “The cops were trying to charge me,” she said, noting that the police were “super angry” about the stunt.

However, according to the reports, the Secret Service at the event was reportedly more understanding and managed to persuade the cop to let go of Ava and her boyfriend.

Ava Louise hopes to hear back from Trump

“After I left, I donated money to Trump for all the hassle I caused!” the 26-year-old told the outlet. Ava reportedly hopes to hear back from Trump or his campaign after this daring public act. The model revealed how for the past few months she has been raising money to support the MAGA campaign. “I make 100K a month now,” she said referring to the NYC portal flashing incident. “And I’m trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald.”

On being questioned Why Trump? Ava explained, “Trump was an entrepreneur, I’m an entrepreneur, I understand him.” “I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level,” she added.

In a video shared with The Post, a man who seemed to be from the Secret Service can be heard praising Ava, saying, “Seriously, great set.” The agent also gave a nod to Ava’s boyfriend, adding, “Nice job, bro.”

Who is Ava Louise?

In May, The Portal—an art installation featuring a 24/7 live stream connecting New York City and Dublin—was shut down just a week after its grand opening. Although the closure was announced without specific details, Ava claimed that her flashing was the reason behind it. Louise reportedly performed an indecent act from the New York side of the portal, stating, “I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see my two New York homegrown potatoes,” according to the US Sun. It’s worth noting that while Louise’s act was one instance of indecent behaviour, it was not the only one associated with the installation.

Ava Lousie went viral for TV appearances on Dr. Phil and her blog work. She got a lot of backlash for a TikTok video where she took part in a 'Coronavirus Challenge' by dipping her tongue into a toilet seat.