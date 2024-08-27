OnlyFans star Karely Ruiz announces pregnancy in heartwarming post: ‘Happiest day of my life’

OnlyFans creator, Karely Ruiz, surprised her more than 9 million followers as she announced her pregnancy on social media. She revealed about the arrival of her baby on Instagram on Saturday, August 24. She also mentioned in her post that she would reveal the gender of her baby as well later in the day. Karely Ruiz announced her pregnancy and revealed the gender of her baby.(@karelyruiz/Instagram)

Who is Karely Ruiz?

The 23-year-old is a content creator on the social media platform, OnlyFans. It is a subscription-based social media platform where creators can share content with their subscribers. While the platform is known for its adult content, it also hosts creators from various fields, including fitness, cooking, and entertainment.

Ruiz hails from Apodaca, Monterrey and grew up in a low-income family. The financial situation forced her to start earning at a young age to support her parents. The Mexican star has now managed to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry, as reported by Marca.

The mom-to-be shared a picture from her maternity photoshoot and captioned it, “The day I found out about your arrival was the happiest day of my life. It is something I have wanted so much and thank God he fulfilled it, I have no words to describe everything I feel, I am very happy for this new stage and I will give the best of myself. I will take care of you and love you forever.”

In the following post, Ruiz revealed that she is going to have a baby girl. She captioned the post, “IT'S A GIRL, thank god.”

How did she become famous?

On several occasions, Ruiz narrated the tale of her boyfriend and the events that followed. When she was 16 years old, she dated a boy and shared a few intimate pictures with him. However, when she broke up with him, her boyfriend made a fake account on Facebook and uploaded her private photos on the social networking site. He did it as an act of revenge for breaking up with him.