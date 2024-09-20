Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Hamptons sex parties involved ketamine-high gay rappers and celebrities in shocking acts: Report

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ notorious Hamptons parties have become the subject of shocking new claims, as a source alleges that the jailed hip-hop mogul hosted secretive, sex-fueled events featuring high-profile celebrities. A former drug dealer has come forward with startling revelations about Diddy and his bizarre antics involving big household names, describing the gatherings as a "freak show" where high-profile celebrities, including "gay rappers," would engage in sexual acts with one another. Sean Diddy Combs(Pic credit: X)

Diddy and his wild Hamptons sex parties

Talking to NY Post, the dealer who remained anonymous alleged how he was shocked to see one of these exclusive gatherings, household-name rappers were openly engaging in sexual encounters with each other while high on drugs like ketamine and GHB. “Weird sh–t was starting to happen. Celebrity guys f—ing each other. There were back bedrooms and it was like the inner sanctum.”

“You’d see two people you would not think would be hooking up, rappers, that was what shocked me,” The dealer, stunned by the scene, described how Diddy, wearing nothing but a robe, escorted him through the mansion to complete a cocaine deal before revealing the intimate and chaotic atmosphere in the back rooms.

High-profile rappers attended Diddy’s sex parties

The insider further alleged that upon witnessing several high-profile celebrities, including well-known rappers, involved in the wild parties, he immediately lost respect for them. Combs was arrested on Monday on sex trafficking charges. According to the indictment unsealed on Tuesday, prosecutors accuse Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, of coercing women into participating in "highly orchestrated performances" that he referred to as “freak-offs.”

“I won’t say names but there were rappers that I immediately lost respect for and could not take seriously ever again.”

Partygoers were high on Ketamine and drugs

The dealer also noted that many attendees, including female rappers and sex workers, were already under the influence of ketamine and GHB, further contributing to the chaotic atmosphere. “The drug peddler added many people at the party, which also included “a mix of [female rappers] and hookers” were already high on ketamine and GHB.” However, the dealer noted that he didn’t see Diddy getting involved in any such acts.

It's worth noting that Diddy's Hamptons residence is best known for hosting his extravagant "White Parties," which were a magnet for celebrities in the early 2000s. Earlier his LA and Miami mansions were raided in sex trafficking suspicion by Homeland Security. A new court document that's just been made public says these parties were labelled as ‘freak offs’ which were elaborate sexual performances that Diddy allegedly organised, directed, participated in, and sometimes recorded.

Damian Williams, the top lawyer for the Southern District of New York, said that the "Freak Offs" usually went on for days and included all sorts of drugs, like ketamine, ecstasy, and GHB. Diddy said he wasn't guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday but has been kept in jail in Manhattan until his court date after his bail application was denied twice.