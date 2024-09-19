Zach Bryan issues apology after ‘drunkenly’ tweeting Kanye West is better than Taylor Swift, ‘I respect her’

Zach Bryan has apologised for his controversial tweet comparing Taylor Swift and Kanye West. The 28-year-old country singer shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories Thursday morning. This comes after Bryan faced severe backlash for saying that the Praise God rapper is better than the 34-year-old singer. The Oklahoma-based singer has since deactivated his X, formerly Twitter account. Zach Bryan apologies after tweeting Kanye West is better than Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan feels sorry for tweeting Kanye West is better than Taylor Swift

On Tuesday, the Pink Skies hitmaker shared on X, “Eagles > Chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who’s with me.” This unleashed a slew of heated remarks from Swifties, who saw the tweet as an attack on both the Cruel Summer hitmaker and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. In response to the outcry, Bryan wrote on Instagram, “For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong.”

“I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often,” he continued. “Hope one day I can explain this to her. Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down. Love you guys and I’m trying my best!” Bryan added.

In a second story, the Something in the Orange singer explained that he has been “going through a hard time in my own life and I think I was projecting a little.” Bryan admitted that his tweet came off “as rude and desensitized” to the Midnights singer. “I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music. Okay, that’s the last of it! Love you guys and hope you guys understand. Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!”