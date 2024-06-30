Hawk Tuah girl joins Zach Bryan onstage during Quittin Time tour in Nashville

Hawk Tuah girl is back! From selling merch to making guest appearances at concerts, Hailey Welch is relishing her new-found fame. Country singer Zach Bryan brought the 23-year-old onstage during his Saturday night performance at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Hailey Welch a.k,a, the Hawk Tuah girl, made a surprise appearance during Zach Bryan's concert in Nashville(X, formerly Twitter)

Zach Bryan brings Hawk Tuah girl onstage

Welch's surprise appearance during the 28-year-old singer's The Quittin Time tour was met with loud cheers. As Bryan sang the fan-favourite Revival, the Hawk Tuah girl enthusiastically belted out the lyrics. Holding a beer in her hand, she was dressed in an all-white cowboy ensemble that featured a crop top and ripped denim shorts. Welch paired the look with white knee-high boots and a large hat.

ALSO READ: Who is the Hawk Tuah girl? Meet viral sensation Hailey Welch and how she's leveraging her fame

In one of the clips from the concert shared on TikTok, Welch approached the mic and screamed, “Hawk Tuah,” drawing applause from the audience. The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering 1.5 million views on X, formerly Twitter. As Welch's presence on social media continues to grow, her fame is becoming a controversial topic.

ALSO READ: ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’: Here's what to know about the viral TikTok sensation

While she has a dedicated fan following, Welch has also faced severe criticism from her haters. Following her appearance at Bryan's concert, her fans showered her with love and praise. “She's living the life. Good for her,” wrote a fan on X, formerly Twitter, while another said, “Let her enjoy this! She’s a blast!”

Meanwhile, many claim that Welch is having her “15 minutes of fame” amid the Hawk Tuah craze online. “She is a welcomed distraction from the constant hate. I hope her 15 minutes of fame last as long as possible,” an X, formerly Twitter user said. “She's having fun in her 15 mins of fame. And I'm happy for her,” wrote another.