RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines ‘likely fuming’ over his alleged sexting scandal with reporter Olivia Nuzzi

Cheryl Hines is reportedly fuming over her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair with star political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. While Hines has yet to publicly address the situation, a source close to the couple suggests that she’s ‘no pushover and has a strong sense of self.’ This is a combination of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines (Credit: Getty Images) and NY Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi (Credit: AP).

Nuzzi, who has been placed on leave at New York Magazine amid all the gossip, recently admitted to being involved with Kennedy while covering his campaign, raising serious questions about journalistic ethics and conflicts of interest.

Cheryl Hines ‘fuming’ over husband RFK Jr.'s brief affair

“He was on the road a lot this year, so maybe it was different and tested the relationship,” a source told the NY Post, speculating on the current situation and referring to the recently suspended presidential bid.

“I don’t imagine her putting up with this. She has a backbone,” the insider added, noting that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress won’t let this slide easily, even though she has not reacted publicly yet. “She’s not a little housewife at home. She is successful and financially independent on her own.”

While the Kennedy camp has firmly denied any affair rumours between the two, Nuzzi, in her statement to NY Magazine's editors, acknowledged that she became too personal with her reporting subject earlier this year. Although she didn't name the individual, she clarified that she had not used them as a source for her work.

Cheryl Hines remains ‘mum’ on Kennedy affair

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently suspended his presidential bid and withdrew from key battlegrounds to ultimately side with Donald Trump, is currently under fire after news of his alleged sexting relationship with 31-year-old New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi broke on Thursday.

When approached by the media outlets about the former presidential candidate’s “personal relationship” with Nuzzi, a representative for Cheryl Hines stated on Friday that they had “no comment at this time.”

Another source close to Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. believes their relationship may not survive this controversy saying, “I’ll be shocked if Cheryl stays.” In their statement to the Post, they noted, “[Kennedy’s] always been known as a flirt and more, even Cheryl knows that. But it seemed like at least publicly he was faithful [until now]. It’s not good for Cheryl in Hollywood.”

Olivia Nuzzi accepts a brief affair with RFK Jr.

While denying any physical involvement, the New York Magazine reporter acknowledged her personal connection with someone she previously covered earlier this year. She admitted that she should have disclosed the relationship to avoid any appearance of conflict and expressed regret for not doing so sooner.

“During that time, I did not directly report on the individual nor use them as a source. Although the relationship was never physical, it should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” she stated in a statement to the editors earlier as reported by the Staus. “The nature of some communications between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” Nuzzi confessed.

The magazine issued an apology, stating that while no evidence of inaccuracies was found in her work, they are now conducting a third-party investigation into the matter. They also apologised to their readers for the breach of trust.

Sources informed The Post that the journalist and the politician began sexting while he was still married to Hines and she was engaged to fellow reporter Ryan Lizza. Nuzzi and Lizza have reportedly since broken up.