Adam Scott boosts the Harris bus tour in Michigan as Scandal cast reunites to fire up the rallygoers

Adam Scott is bringing his star power to Michigan, rallying support for the Harris-Walz ticket alongside the Scandal cast as they reunite to energise voters. The Severance actor has a packed Monday ahead, starting with a show in Ann Arbor for the Kamala Harris' Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour, which began in Florida and has been making stops in key battlegrounds. Scott has been advocating for reproductive rights for some time now. Adam Scott to join Harris-Walz Campaign in Michigan for Reproductive Freedom Rally as Scandal cast reunites to boost the rally

Adam Scott at Harris-Walz’s Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour

The Parks and Recreation star, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, is set to join Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II at an scheduled event on the University of Michigan campus to rally supporters and volunteers fighting for the cause.

As a strong advocate for reproductive freedom, he previously shared being part of a conversation with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and other male allies, highlighting the critical importance of women's reproductive rights. He emphasised the need to support women in restoring and protecting their access to essential healthcare.

The Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour will make stops in Madison Heights, Flint, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Marquette. In addition to his work on NBC’s comedy, Scott is known for his roled in TV shows and films, including Severance, Party Down, and Step Brothers.

Scandal cast reunites for Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket in Michigan

Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Guillermo Díaz, Cornelius Smith Jr., Portia de Rossi, Dan Bucatinsky, Tony Goldwyn, Katie Lowes, George Newbern, and Jeff Perry—the renowned cast of the political thriller Scandal, which premiered in 2012—joined hundreds of supporters and volunteers on Sunday at a canvass launch in Madison Heights, marking the first stop of the Michigan bus tour for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

The stars were seen clicking pictures, addressing the crowd, engaging in fun activities and boding with each other sporting their big reunion.

With Michigan and its 15 electoral votes critical in the presidential race, both the Trump and Harris campaigns are keen to sway this battleground region in their favor. Current polls and surveys shows neck to neck competition between the two presidential hopefuls.

Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is set to address the auto industry in Traverse City the same day. Abortion and IVF are big deal topics in the 2024 election, with Kamala Harris promising to bring back the right to choose and make IVF more accessible everywhere. On the other hand, Donald Trump has not committed to vetoing a national abortion ban if he returns to the White House.