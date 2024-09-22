Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' creepy advice on how to 'lock up women' at parties to Conan O'Brien resurfaces in old video

Sean "Diddy" Combs' once-controversial party advice to Conan O'Brien has resurfaced in a decades-old video, and it’s raising eyebrows in light of recent events. During a 2002 interview with Brien, Diddy discussed his party essentials, confidently bragging about the importance of corralling "beautiful women" and providing ample drinks, including the alarming recommendation to lock women in to ensure they stay. The clip's reemergence comes just as Diddy faces serious sex-trafficking charges, with many celebrities reportedly hesitant to speak out against him. A resurfaced video shows Diddy boasting about controversial party tactics, raising eyebrows amid ongoing legal troubles.

Diddy’s bragged about his party essentials: beautiful Women and Booze

During a 2002 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Sean "Diddy" Combs boasted about his infamous, days-long parties. The two bonded over the Bad Boy record producer's notorious reputation for extravagant gatherings that was a magnet for Hollywood A-listers.

In the video, Combs boasted about throwing "kinky" parties packed with beautiful women and plenty of alcohol. This came after O'Brien jokingly mentioned that he plays Paul Anka's music at his own gatherings and serves "Cheez Whiz," but no one shows up.

In response, Diddy emphasized the need to attract "beautiful women" and "handsome men for the ladies." He also mentioned that parties should offer both alcoholic drinks and water, as women prefer staying hydrated and most of the time when its not available at the party they leave.

“A lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave,” he said. Now, as the music mogul faces serious charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, many celebrities who attended these questionable parties over the years have remained silent, likely out of concern for their own reputations.

Diddy’s creepy advice on how to ‘lock women up’

Diddy suggested that to ensure women stay at his parties, it’s necessary to lock the doors. Got to keep them there, you need locks on the doors,” Combs, 54, said prompting an instant reply from Brien, "Okay, this is starting to sound dangerous now." But the disgraced rapper continued with his creepy advice adding that he normally keeps the AC off and the room hot so people get “comfortable and loose.”

Now, as the internet has unearthed this video amid his recent legal issues, many are slamming the now disgraced rapper for boasting about his infamous “freak-off” parties which was uncovered during recent investigation. Prosecutors allege that these events involved drugged women being coerced into degrading sexual acts with high-profile celebrities.

Celebrities ‘scared’ to speak out against Combs

The music mogul is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, attempting to secure bail, which has been denied twice. In the midst of this situation, many are calling on celebrities within his inner circle—including pop star Justin Bieber, singer Usher, and actor Ashton Kutcher—to share what they know.

Eric Schiffer, CEO of Reputation Management Consultants, remarked, “Celebrities are silent because they are terrified of damaging their brands due to associations with Diddy. Worse yet, they fear that crossing him could lead to serious repercussions,” he stated in a comment to Fox Digital.

Other notable figures, such as ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, longtime friend Naomi Campbell, and fellow rapper Jay-Z, are also being urged to speak out.

According to Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, the music and entertainment industry has largely remained silent on the allegations against Sean "P Diddy" Combs due to the severity of the charges, the detailed allegations in the indictment, and the long-standing rumors surrounding Combs. This silence might be a strategic decision to avoid any potential association with the allegations and to protect their own reputations.