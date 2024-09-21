Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 'good health' and ‘focused on defence’ amid suicide watch

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ representatives revealed to Billboard that he is in good health after being put on a suicide watch. The representatives confirmed to the media outlet that he was not in any kind of danger. Earlier, Diddy was reportedly put under suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. Diddy is in 'good health' despite being placed under suicide watch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is ‘desperate’ to speak to his kids amid suicide watch in Brooklyn jail: ‘They are trying to…’

Diddy in ‘good health’ amid SW

The hip-hop mogul’s spokesperson revealed to the media outlet, “Mr Combs is strong, healthy and focused on his defence. He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth.” Diddy’s shift to be put under suicide watch was “procedural with high-profile client," an insider told the NBC news. Sources said to People that the move was said to be a preventative measure. A similar procedure was followed during the arrest and prosecution of now-dead paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Diddy was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 after which federal prosecutors released the basis of their case against him. The papers accuse the rapper of operating a criminal enterprise based on his “pervasive pattern of abuse toward women.” The Bad Boy Records’ owner was also denied bail for which he proposed $50 million against the average of $2 million on September 17. The next step in the procedure is for Diddy to attend a pretrial conference where he will appear before Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. who will oversee this trial.

Also Read: Prosecutors uncover 'treasure trove' of videos and evidence in Diddy's sex trafficking case

Lawsuit against Diddy

Diddy’s first made headlines when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual assault and abuse for years in November, last year. A video also surfaced on the internet from 2016 where formerly known as P. Diddy was seen abusing his Ventura at a hotel, proving the latter’s allegations to be true. The case was soon settled but several other women filed similar complaints against the mogul. Before the arrest, Diddy faced eight lawsuits against him.

During the criminal investigation, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security who discovered a thousand bottles of lube, possession of AR-15s, narcotics and Freak Offs supplies from the residences.