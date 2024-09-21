Prosecutors uncover 'treasure trove' of videos and evidence in Diddy's sex trafficking case

According to legal experts, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking case could be worse than Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere, who is currently serving a sentence of more than a century behind bars, as reported by The Post. Experts draw this conclusion as federal prosecutors found a “treasure trove” of evidence against the hip-hop mogul who was arrested on Monday night in New York. Prosecutors came across a wealth of evidence which can complicate Sean Diddy Combs' defence. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

‘Treasure trove’ of evidence against Diddy

Experts said the evidence includes a video of his alleged “Freak Offs” displaying Diddy's drugged-out victims having sex with male prostitutes as part of the day-long sessions. Anthony Copozzolo, a former federal prosecutor said, “I think [the Combs case] would actually make a stronger case particularly because [prosecutors] talk about a lot of videos.” Diddy’s federal court papers were made public this week which often mentioned the videos of his alleged “Freak Offs”.

These are the recordings held collateral against Diddy’s victims. Another former federal prosecutor, Rahmani, believed, “There is a lot of video evidence in this case and it’s great because witnesses can lie but a video never lies. The victim's testimony is corroborated by the video and it’s just so powerful,” as reported by the NY Post.

Diddy’s attorney, Mark Agnifilo, is the same person who fought Ranerie’s sex cult case. Capozzolo who helped actress Catherine Oxenber in freeing her daughter, India Oxenberg from the Ranerie’s cult said that Agnifilo could face a tough battle defending the Bad Boy Records’ owner. He said, “As a defence attorney, you can have the best-laid plans and then they show one or two videos and everything goes out the window. So it’s a very difficult case for [Agnifilo].”

He also added that the case could get worse if Diddy’s 2016 video resurfaces in court where he was beating his girlfriend, Cassie Ventura at a hotel. It will get “very hard for them not to think what other witnesses are saying is true. Both the “Freak Offs” video and the one from 2016 are equally disturbing and the “jurors are going to absolutely hate [Combs],” said Capozzolo.

Diddy to be held in jail until the trial

Diddy was denied bail after he offered $50 million against the average $2 million and was ordered to be kept behind bars until the trial. The prosecutors were quick to detain the mogul so that the alleged victims could come out and speak freely. The same happened in the Nvixm sex cult case where Ranerie was kept in jail and was later imprisoned for 120 years following hs conviction in 2019.

While no one has been arrested apart from Diddy in his case, Capazollo believes that his accomplices will rat him out fearing being arrested and imprisoned. He explained, “They see Combs is already in jail. If they get arrested they feel like they will be thrown in jail. So they decide to cooperate and earn themselves significantly reduced sentence.”

Rahmani suggested that people who did minor jobs such as fixing cameras or buying lube can also be charged in the case. He said, “So you can wrap up a lot of people and you’ll have a lot of leverage over them. I’m not saying they are going to charge everyone but they can easily pressure all of these people to flip and cooperate against Diddy.” He also confessed that Diddy’s case echoes dead paedophile Jefferey Epstein’s case as other celebrities could be implicated in the case. Rahmani said, “There is a whole Jeffrey Epstein-type component because of the rich and famous people involved. This is one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.”