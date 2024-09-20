Ex-rapper Shyne shares ‘cold, hard facts’ about 1999 Diddy club shooting: ‘This is someone who destroyed my life’

Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrow, a former Bad Boy Records rapper, has blasted Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for ruining his life. Barrow also accused Diddy of making him the “fall guy” in his 1999 New York nightclub shooting. Ex-rapper Shyne shares ‘cold, hard facts’ about 1999 Diddy club shooting (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, Tamron Hall Show screenshot/YouTube)

“He pretty much sent me to prison,” Barrow said on being asked about Diddy’s arrest, according to New York Post. Barrow is now a politician in his native Belize.

“This is someone who destroyed my life,” he added, talking about the 10-year sentence he got for “defending” the music mogul.

Barrow said that in 1999, he was in New York as “an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and … be recognized for my talent and take over the world.” However, he became “the fall guy” for Diddy instead, he said, when three people were injured after Diddy fired a shot into the ceiling of a Midtown dance club. Diddy was there with Jennifer Lopez, who was his girlfriend at the time.

‘Let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are’

Diddy later claimed that he had fired in self-defence. Barrow got prison time – a 10-year sentence for shooting two bystanders. “I was defending him, and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me,” Barrow has now said. “Let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are.”

“This is someone who destroyed my life, but do I take any joy or satisfaction for what he’s going through?” he added. “Absolutely not.”

At present, Diddy is behind bars after being charged with sex-trafficking and racketeering.

Barrow was released in 2009 and deported back to Belize. He is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives.

On being asked if he knew anything about Diddy’s ‘Freak Offs,’ in which he allegedly forced women to have sex with male prostitutes while he masturbated and recorded the sessions, Barrow reportedly said with a chuckle, “Oh my goodness! I have nothing to do with Sean Combs’ personal life … everything was strictly on a professional level.”